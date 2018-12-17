2 Prayers That Dads Should Memorize and Use Daily - Will Wright, Catholic Link+++

The Mysterious Magi Mystery Solved! - Pete Socks, Catholic Stand++

Books You’ll Never Read – Fr. Michael Rennier, Dappled Things

Beard Balm & Daily Devotion – Max Milan, Those Catholic Men

A Charming Film About Icon Painter Aidan Hart & His Work – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

On Parishes With Short Confession Times - Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine

Advent & the End Times: Refuting the Rapture Doctrine - Allison Low, Catholic Stand

Unplanned, the Fresh Air Comes – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing+

I Planted, Apollos Watered – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today

St. Kolbe’s Vestments & Mass Items Offer Glimpse of Roman Beauty – Liturgical Arts Journal

Pause, Pray, Plan: Your 3-Step Advent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Itinerary for Pope’s Visit to Panama Released – Vatican News

Byrne on Why Sex is Not a Social Construct - Edward Feser Ph.D.

Is There Such a Thing as Episcopally Sanctioned Adultery? – Jeffrey Tranzillo, Homiletic & Pastoral Review+ 

Pope Francis's Warning - Charlotte Allen, First Things

