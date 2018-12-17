2 Prayers That Dads Should Memorize and Use Daily, The Mysterious Magi Mystery Solved, and More!
2 Prayers That Dads Should Memorize and Use Daily - Will Wright, Catholic Link+++
The Mysterious Magi Mystery Solved! - Pete Socks, Catholic Stand++
Books You’ll Never Read – Fr. Michael Rennier, Dappled Things
Beard Balm & Daily Devotion – Max Milan, Those Catholic Men
A Charming Film About Icon Painter Aidan Hart & His Work – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement
On Parishes With Short Confession Times - Elise Ehrhard, Crisis Magazine
Advent & the End Times: Refuting the Rapture Doctrine - Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Unplanned, the Fresh Air Comes – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., The Catholic Thing+
I Planted, Apollos Watered – Noel Ethan Tran, Ignitum Today
St. Kolbe’s Vestments & Mass Items Offer Glimpse of Roman Beauty – Liturgical Arts Journal
Pause, Pray, Plan: Your 3-Step Advent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Itinerary for Pope’s Visit to Panama Released – Vatican News
Byrne on Why Sex is Not a Social Construct - Edward Feser Ph.D.
Is There Such a Thing as Episcopally Sanctioned Adultery? – Jeffrey Tranzillo, Homiletic & Pastoral Review+
Pope Francis's Warning - Charlotte Allen, First Things
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.