19th Century Nun Prophesy Todays Persecuted Church, Before and After Church Redecoration, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Did a 19th Century Nun Prophesy Today’s Persecuted Church? The Little-Known Revelations of Venerable Mary Potter ☩ Georgette Bechara of ChurchPOP +1

Before & After: The Positive Impact of Basic Ornamental Designs ☩ Shawn R. Tribe of Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Parish Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary ☩ Ray Sullivan of Catholic Stand

A Heavenly Game: Saint Cards – Off the Shelf 112 with David Williams ☩ Pete Socks of Catholic Stand

Book Received: 1962 Parish Ritual, Huzzah! ☩ Fr. Z's Blog

Is King Charles I a Saint? ☩ Charles Coulombe of Catholic Herald

Abortion & Culpability ☩ Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Christianity’s Masculinity Crisis ☩ William Kilpatrick, J.D., of Crisis Magazine

Pope St. Vitalian: Of Calendars, Celts, & Christian Unity ☩ Richard Becker of Catholic Exchange

On the Role of the Angels at the Second Coming ☩ Msgr. Charles Pope of Community in Mission

Into the Deep ☩ Noel Ethan Tan 0f Ignitum Today

Are Your Hangups Holding Your Style Back? ☩ Meghan Ashley Styling

Julien Green's Vatican II ☩ Paul Dean of First Things

