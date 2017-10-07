17th Century “Letter from The Devil” Written by a Possessed Nun Finally Decoded - Billy Ryan, uCatholic

It’s Four O’Clock in America - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

How the Eucharist Teaches Us to Read Scripture – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

One-year Countdown Begins for National Eucharistic Congress – Clare Ward, Catholic Herald

This Powerful Video Explains What the Church is Really All About – ChurchPop

The Destructive Sins of Gossip – Scott Richert, Catholic Answers Magazine

10 Things You May Not Know about St. Faustina and Divine Mercy – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Faith Formation Classes: Can You Afford to Not Send Your Children to CCD – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

The Forgotten Spiritual Power of Blessed Salt – ChurchPop

Sixty Years After Sputnik – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

 Just War Theory: Still Relevant? – Howard Kainz Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

One Day Islamists Will Get Gaudi’s Cathedral – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine

The Risqué Artist Who Found God – Laura Freeman, Catholic Herald

Book of Judges: Every Man Did What Was Right in His Own Eyes – Jeffery A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

Interview with Dr. Kwasniewski at O Clarim: The Mass of all the Catholic Centuries – New Liturgical Movement

How a Paragon of Liturgical Tradition May Have Caused Unintended Effects – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

An Avant-garde Bishop Raises an English Church to New Life – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Perfect Your ‘Thank You’ in Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Considerations in Fraternal Correction – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

 From Civil Religion to “Hate” – David Carlin, The Catholic Thing

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.