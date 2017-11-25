Click on the 16 Catholic Businesses to Patron on Small Business Saturday link to read more.
16 Catholic Businesses to Patron on Small Business Saturday, Media Nuns on Snapchat, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
16 Catholic Businesses to Patron on Small Business Saturday – Theresa Williams, epicPew
How These #MediaNuns are Evangelizing Through Snapchat – Sophia Swinford, Aleteia
Cesium the Day! – Stacy A. Trasancos Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
St. Charles Borromeo & the Power of Relics – Shaun McAfee O.P., Catholic Answers Magazine
Catholic Lobby Group Slams Scottish Government’s Plan to Make Changing Gender Easier – Catholic Herald
NASCAR Driver Asks Prayers For All the Souls in Purgatory After Major Win – ChurchPop
Christian Genocide – A Forgotten Crisis – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
3 Steps to Your Best Year-End Campaign Ever – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Differences in Demon Possession, Mental Illness, Depression – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Vandals Carry Out ‘Provocative’ Desecration of Philippines Chapel – Susan Byron, Catholic Herald
The Sexual Revolution Turns Ugly – Stephen Baskerville, Crisis Magazine
Praying for the Holy Souls: The Soul You Help May Be Your Own – James Curley, Catholic Lane
USCCB Meeting: Nothing Will Be As It Was!; Church’s “New Consciousness” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
Does Catholic Political Idealism Make Sense? – James Kalb J.D., The Catholic World Report
London’s Mayor Backs Ban on Pro-Life Vigils Outside Abortion Clinics – Catholic Herald
Bishop Warduni Calls for New Constitution for Rebirth of Secular & United Iraq – Asia News
