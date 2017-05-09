16 Beautiful Images of Mary in Art – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia

If You Want Teens to Thrive, Teach Them to Avoid Sexual Risks – Valerie Huber, Mercatornet

If You Want Healing; Begins in the Confessional – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand

How Nature Can Help Your Child Get Closer to God – Jenna McDonald, Aleteia

How Can Homebound Catholics Participate in the Sacraments? – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand

Optioned Out of Existence: The Loss of Legitimate Traditional Practices in Novus Ordo – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Be Honest: Are You Afraid to Evangelize? – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine

The Alms Book is Your Definite Guide to Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Why are Saints Sometimes Pictured with Skulls? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Often-Disappointing Quality of the Prayer of the Faithful – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Impossible Causes – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

Is “Dawa” in Your Vocabulary?  A Prelude to Jihad – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

At War With the Sexes – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Ludwig Cardinal Müller on deaconettes: No, Not Possible – on Liturgy; Crisis - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

This Book is an Inspired Way to Teach Children About Fatima – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Catholics in an Anti-Catholic Land – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

