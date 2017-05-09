Click on the 16 Beautiful Images of Mary in Art link to read more.
Blogs | Jun. 5, 2017
16 Beautiful Images of Mary in Art, Teach Teens to Avoid Sexual Risks, Healing and More Great Links!
16 Beautiful Images of Mary in Art – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
If You Want Teens to Thrive, Teach Them to Avoid Sexual Risks – Valerie Huber, Mercatornet
If You Want Healing; Begins in the Confessional – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
How Nature Can Help Your Child Get Closer to God – Jenna McDonald, Aleteia
How Can Homebound Catholics Participate in the Sacraments? – Megan Dahle, Catholic Stand
Optioned Out of Existence: The Loss of Legitimate Traditional Practices in Novus Ordo – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement
Be Honest: Are You Afraid to Evangelize? – Eric Sammons, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Alms Book is Your Definite Guide to Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Why are Saints Sometimes Pictured with Skulls? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C., Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Often-Disappointing Quality of the Prayer of the Faithful – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
Impossible Causes – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today
Is “Dawa” in Your Vocabulary? A Prelude to Jihad – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
At War With the Sexes – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Ludwig Cardinal Müller on deaconettes: No, Not Possible – on Liturgy; Crisis - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
This Book is an Inspired Way to Teach Children About Fatima – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Catholics in an Anti-Catholic Land – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
