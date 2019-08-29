Brave Young Catholic Stands Up To Evil (Source: ChurchPOP)

15-Year-Old Blocks Pride March in Poland With Crucifix and Rosary, A Brave Bishop, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

15-Year-Old Blocks LGBT Pride March in Poland With Crucifix & Rosary (Video Inside) – ChurchPOP +1

It Is Deeply Heartening To See A Bishop Encouraging Mass Ad Orientem – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald +1

A Quick Look At Some ‘c’atholic Media – Fr. Z’s Blog

Will Marriages Be Acknowledged in Heaven? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

There’s A Manual For Women Seeking To Truly Live A Catholic Life – Kathryn Jean Lopez at Aleteia +1

Behind the Torn Veil – The Liturgy – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

St. Helena & The True Cross – Fr. William Saunders at Catholic Exchange

Scandal Alert: The Associated Press (AP) Attacks Nonprofit For – Gasp! – Helping Accused Priests – David F. Pierre, Jr., at TheMediaReport.com

What The Catholic Church Does – & Does Not – Teach About Gun Control – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

Faith as a Scientist, Faith as a Catholic – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Social Justice: What is it Anyway? – Mary Ann Kreitzer at Les Femmes – The Truth

Blaming God – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

It Still Looks Like The Religious Will Inherit The Earth – Eric Kaufmann at Mercatornet

The Death Penalty Is Pro-Life & Those Who Oppose It Usually Aren’t – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Google Staffer Releases Documents Exposing Massive Censorship of Pro-Life Sites – Steven Ertelt at Life News

Why You Should Be Worried About Moral Therapeutic Deism – Kyra Cooper at Acton Institute Powerblog

A Second Look At The Amazon Synod – Maureen Mullarkey at Studio Matters

These Philosophers’ Conversion To Christianity Can Teach Partisans How To Talk To Each Other – Casey Chalk at The Federalist

