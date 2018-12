Theology Tile Mosaic (Credit" collegemagazine.com)

15 Moments All Catholic Theology Majors Will Understand, Electronic Devices or Books, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

15 Moments All Catholic Theology Majors Will Understand - Amy O’Connell, epicPew

Praying the Breviary from Electronic Devices ≥ Traditional Books? – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission

Drive Demons Crazy: 6 Tips For Spiritually Protecting Your Home or Dorm Room – ChurchPOP

Did You Know? Why Every Catholic Altar Contains Relics of Saints – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Communist China Unleashes New Round of Religious Persecution – Jiang Tao, Bitter Winter

Hating Sin – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Moral & Practical Problems with the 1st Gene-Edited Babies – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider L.C., Through Catholic Lenses

Why Isn’t Religious Freedom ‘the Defining Issue of Our Time’? – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

People with Down Syndrome are Applying To Be on the Endangered List – Becky Roach, Catholic Link

New Reports on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit Statue of St. Junipero Serra Stolen – California Catholic Daily

40% of Patients Supposedly in “Vegetative State” Are Not; Stop Using the Term – Dave Andrusko, Life News

When a Baptized Child Perishes Before the Age of Reason – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Should a Teen Suicide’s Funeral Look Like a Canonization Ritual? - John Zmirak Ph.D., The Stream

Pope Francis & Behind the Scenes of the New Italian “Our Father” – Sandro Magister, Settimo Cielo

Avoiding Another Roman Fiasco in February – George Weigel, The Catholic World Report