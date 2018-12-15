15 Inspiring Facts About Saint Giuseppe Moscati That Will Leave You in Awe - Melissa Guerrero, epicPew+++

Are Smartphones An Occasion of Sin? – Sofia Abasolo, Catholic Stand

Boy Scouts of America: Get Woke & Go Broke - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

God Under Another Name? – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com

Taking the Girl Out of Girl Scouts - Ben Butera, The American Catholic

Pause, Pray, Plan: Your 3-Step Advent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Watchdogs & Wolves – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

The Demise of Mystical Theology – David Torkington, Catholic Stand

What’s Behind the Dramatic Rise in 3-Generation Households? – Natasha Pilkauskas, Mercatornet

Sweden has Started “Chipping” Its Residents – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Future of American Sexuality & Family: Five Key Trends – Mark Regnerus Ph.D.

The Western Province of Jesuits Plans to Release List of Accused Abusers – California Catholic Daily

Gay Activists Sink an Australian Bridal Magazine – Michael Cook, Mercatornet

Transgender Totalitarians – William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine

Making Sense of the USCCB Fall Assembly & Its Aftermath – Christopher R. Altieri, The Catholic World Report

Did California Launch a Catholic Priest Sex Abuse Probe? – California Catholic Daily

