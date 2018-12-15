St. Giuseppe Moscati (Credit: A Screenshot from epicPew)
15 Inspiring Facts About Saint Giuseppe Moscati, Are Smartphones An Occasion of Sin, and More Links!
15 Inspiring Facts About Saint Giuseppe Moscati That Will Leave You in Awe - Melissa Guerrero, epicPew+++
Are Smartphones An Occasion of Sin? – Sofia Abasolo, Catholic Stand
Boy Scouts of America: Get Woke & Go Broke - Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
God Under Another Name? – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com
Taking the Girl Out of Girl Scouts - Ben Butera, The American Catholic
Pause, Pray, Plan: Your 3-Step Advent Appeal – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Watchdogs & Wolves – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Demise of Mystical Theology – David Torkington, Catholic Stand
What’s Behind the Dramatic Rise in 3-Generation Households? – Natasha Pilkauskas, Mercatornet
Sweden has Started “Chipping” Its Residents – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Future of American Sexuality & Family: Five Key Trends – Mark Regnerus Ph.D.
The Western Province of Jesuits Plans to Release List of Accused Abusers – California Catholic Daily
Gay Activists Sink an Australian Bridal Magazine – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Transgender Totalitarians – William Kilpatrick, Crisis Magazine
Making Sense of the USCCB Fall Assembly & Its Aftermath – Christopher R. Altieri, The Catholic World Report
Did California Launch a Catholic Priest Sex Abuse Probe? – California Catholic Daily
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.