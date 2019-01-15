Do Not Be Afraid of Confession by Pope Francis (Credit: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

12 Things to Remember about Confession, A New Magazine for Catholic Men for a New Year, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Twelve Things to Remember about Confession Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

Sword and Spade: A New Magazine for Catholic Men for a New Year ☩ Jason Craig of Those Catholic Men

Lose Weight, Workout. . .Or. . .Cleanse My Soul? Kendra Von Esh of Catholic Stand

A First Look at the New Brébeuf Hymnal ☩ Gregory DiPippo of New Liturgical Movement

What Modesty Is & Isn’t. . .& Why It Matters ☩ John Paul Meenan of Crisis Magazine

Answering the 'Ecological' Argument for Contraception ☩ Todd Aglialoro of Catholic Answers Magazine

These Are Four of the Best Catholic Children’s Books Available ☩ Jessica McAfee of epicPew

Review of The Anti-Mary Exposed: Rescuing the Culture from Toxic Femininity, by Dr. Carrie Gress ☩ David Clayton of New Liturgical Movement

Written in our chromosomes; anchored in our bodies ☩ Celia Wolf-Devine, Ph.D., of Mercatornet

Dozens of Catholic Members of Congress are Abortion Activists, Here’s a List ☩ Bill Donohue of Life News

“Call No Man Your Father” ☩ Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith

8 Everyday words and phrases with divine origins ☩ Fr. Michael Rennier of Aleteia

A new year of challenges for the Church in Africa ☩ Allen Ottaro of The Dispatch at The Catholic World Report

The Time Has Come for A New Counter-Reformation ☩ Duncan G. Stroik of Crisis Magazine

Springs in the Desert: Infertility, Accompaniment & Fruitfulness ☩ Kimberly Henkel, Ph.D., & Ann Koshute of Humanum

From Giotto to Rubens: The Baptism of the Lord in Painting ☩ Kinga Lipinska of Liturgical Arts Journal

Beijing’s “New” Cathedral: Renewal of a Classical Monument ☩ Anthony E. Clark, Ph.D., of The Institute for Sacred Architecture

Protestant Nationalism & Catholic Empire? A Comment on Yoram Hazony ☩ James R. Rogers, Ph.D. J.D., of Law and Liberty

Yes, there's a Jesus angle — & a Chick-fil-A one — in Clemson's football national title ☩ Bobby Ross, Jr., of Get Religion

She Was Getting Treatment for Depression But Otherwise in Good Health, Doctors Euthanized Her ☩ SPUC via Life News

