12 Angelic Facts Every Christian Should Know, In One Infographic - ChurchPop+++
Beyond Feminism: Engaging the Feminine Genius – Sarah Carey, Catholic Stand
Why Do Catholics Abstain from Meat on Fridays & Fast? – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff, Integrated Catholic Life™
Native American Liturgical Uses: Plainchant in Caughnawaga – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
What Is Mortification? – Fr. John Bartunek L.C. S.Th.D., Catholic Spiritual Direction
Elsewhere: A Blog on Saintly Cadavers – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
5 Inspiring Video Presentations of the Via Crucis – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
St. Ignatius of Loyola’s Secret Formula for Raising Millions - Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Catholicism, Labor Unions, & the Courts – Brian K. Miller J.D., Public Discourse
How Can Catholics Be Good Art Appreciators? – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand
8 Quick & Fascinating Facts About Icons – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Just Too Cool! Holy League Battle Flag of Lepanto Reproduction! – Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Peter: Rock or Stumbling-Stone? – Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine
How to Know When A Cardinal Gets to Heaven – T.J. Burdick
Why We Must Protect Conscience Rights of Medical Professionals – Andrew Tettenborn Ph.D., Catholic Herald
On the Morality of Gun Control – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing
