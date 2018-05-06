Holy Communion (Credit: Catholic Exchange)
10 Ways We Can Grow in Love with the Eucharist, What Is Catholic Order of Foresters, and More Links!
Ten Ways We Can Grow in Love with the Eucharist – Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange
What Is Catholic Order of Foresters? Probably Not What You Think. . . – uCatholic
Three Ways to Show Gratitude to God – Jeannie Ewing, Catholic Exchange
Knights of Columbus Leader Received Possible Message from Heaven? – ChurchPop
A Helpful Question for Our Protestant Friends – Joe Heschmeyer, Catholic Answers Magazine
The Most Beautiful Painting in the World has been Restored – Jesús Colina, Aleteia
St. Ignatius Said What?? – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Do People in Heaven Suffer if They Have Loved Ones in Hell? – Gelsomino Del Guercio, Aleteia
Religion Boosts Teenagers’ Grades – Michael Cook, Mercatornet
Enjoy Scotch Whisky? Thank the Catholic Monk Who Invented It – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Rebuild Christchurch Basilica – Stephen Schmalhofer, First Things
The Magisterium of the Sacred Liturgy – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky, Catholic Culture
