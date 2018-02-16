Ten Ways to Fall in Love with the Eucharist - Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange+++

Autism: Tolerance to Acceptance to Empowerment – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Spiritual Lessons I Learned While Dieting – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange

Why the Medical Profession Should Embrace Natural Family Planning – Joanna Bullivant, Catholic Herald

Holy Water, Vodka & Their Cures – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

What is the Powerful Seven Sundays Devotion to St. Joseph? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Why Legacies are Brilliant for Charities & How to Get Them – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Newly Launched ‘Formed‘ Market Offers Catholics New Streaming Options – The Catholic World Report

Israeli Archaeologists Find Ancient Christian Site Described in Book of Acts – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Understanding Our Transgender Moment – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D., The Stream

What Difference Does Heaven Make? – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™

Archbishop Aquila Urges Priests Preach Against Contraception: Proclaim the Truth – Claire Chretien

Germain Grisez’s Defense of Orthodox Faith – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Significant Rise in Marriage Annulment Requests – David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald

Church Critics Have Long Abandoned the Real World – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Why are Young Nigerians Abandoning the Church for Pentecostalism? – Festus Iyorah, Catholic Herald

