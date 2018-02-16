Click on the Ten Ways to Fall in Love with the Eucharist link to read more.
10 Ways to Fall in Love with the Eucharist; Autism: Tolerance to Empowerment; and More Great Links!
Ten Ways to Fall in Love with the Eucharist - Fr. Ed Broom O.M.V., Catholic Exchange+++
Autism: Tolerance to Acceptance to Empowerment – Dan L. Edmunds Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Spiritual Lessons I Learned While Dieting – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange
Why the Medical Profession Should Embrace Natural Family Planning – Joanna Bullivant, Catholic Herald
Holy Water, Vodka & Their Cures – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
What is the Powerful Seven Sundays Devotion to St. Joseph? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Why Legacies are Brilliant for Charities & How to Get Them – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Newly Launched ‘Formed‘ Market Offers Catholics New Streaming Options – The Catholic World Report
Israeli Archaeologists Find Ancient Christian Site Described in Book of Acts – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Understanding Our Transgender Moment – Ryan T. Anderson Ph.D., The Stream
What Difference Does Heaven Make? – Peter Kreeft Ph.D., Integrated Catholic Life™
Archbishop Aquila Urges Priests Preach Against Contraception: Proclaim the Truth – Claire Chretien
Germain Grisez’s Defense of Orthodox Faith – John M. Grondelski Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Significant Rise in Marriage Annulment Requests – David V. Barrett, Catholic Herald
Church Critics Have Long Abandoned the Real World – Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Why are Young Nigerians Abandoning the Church for Pentecostalism? – Festus Iyorah, Catholic Herald
