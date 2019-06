10 Reasons to Become Catholic, How Boston Is Secretly Named After a Catholic Saint, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

10 Reasons to Become Catholic – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman +1

Did You Know? How Boston Is Secretly Named After a Catholic Saint – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

Beware the Pitfalls of Curial Reform – Msgr. Hans Feichtinger at Crisis Magazine

The Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit – Frank X. Blisard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cardinal Pell Awaits The Result Of His Appeal – Michael Cook at Mercatornet

Customs: The Shower of Rose Petals on the Feast of Pentecost – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Make Your Ministry Meetings Memorable, Not Maddening – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Catholic Pilgrimages Come Under Strict Chinese Communist Party Control – Yang Xiangwen at Bitter Winter

You Have What It Takes to Be a Missionary – Stephen Auth at Catholic Exchange

Book Review: Reclaim Regret – Off the Shelf 127 with Sister Kathryn J. Hermes – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Africa, The Church & Digital Media – Fr. Peter Okojie at Vatican News

Wendy’s Launches Program To Help Vulnerable Kids Find A Forever Home – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

