10 Quotes About Hell from the Saints that Just Might Scare You Into Heaven and More Great Links!
10 Quotes About Hell from the Saints that Just Might Scare You Into Heaven - ChurchPOP+++
Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast
What Happened to the “True Cross” That Christ Was Crucified On? – Billy Ryan, uCatholic
Here’s What To Do When Tempted to Sin, According to St. Francis de Sales – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Holy Communion Nourishes Your Supernatural Life – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Your Children Will Love These 3 Books About Jesus & the Faith – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Solemn Vows in Norcia – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
7 Things That Every Saint Had in Common – T.J. Burdick
The Charm & Churches of the Isle of Capri – Carrie Gress Ph.D., Our Favorite Catholic Things
A Nun’s 10 Tips for Social Media Sanity – Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, Aleteia
Artworks Restored in Italy (Part 1) – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Faith Roused Through Sacred Art & Architecture – Trent Beattie, Legatus Magazine
Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, the Man of the Beatitudes – Melissa Guerrero, epicPew
The Rich Tradition of Ecclesiastical Heraldry in the Liturgical Arts – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
6 Amazing Facts About the St. Augustine that All Catholics Should Know – ChurchPOP
New Vestment Work from Paramentica: The St. Philip Neri Chasuble – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal
Magnanimity is a Virtue that is Missing in Most People’s Lives – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
Prayer Begins in Pointlessness & Stupidity – Brother Edmund Waldstein O. Cist., Church Life Journal
