10 Invigorating Quotes by St. John of the Cross to Strengthen Your Journey to Holiness - ChurchPOP+++

Live Perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament – Adorecast

Consecrated Buildings & Their Officially Sponsored Profanation – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement++

Other Modern: An Art Deco Inspired Solemn Mass Set – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal+

Advent & Anti-Christ, Part II – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Holy Water History: Why Catholics Bless Themselves Entering a Church – Billy Ryan, uCatholic

Why I Came to Believe That Mary was Conceived Without Sin – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

The Markan Sandwich – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

A Medieval Liturgical Commentary on the O Antiphons – G. DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

“God, Why ?” Questions, Part II – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

Did You Know St. Dymphna is the Patroness of Mental Disorders? – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

Fr. George Rutler on Being a Priest-Writer: An Interview – K.V. Turley, Crisis Magazine

Count Neri Capponi, R.I.P. – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

How to Understand Old Testament Prophecy – Jimmy Akin, Catholic Answers Magazine

Biblical Hebrew – the Gift of the Sublime Parole, Part I – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Hand Coloured 16th Century Pontificale Romanum – Shawn R. Tribe, Liturgical Arts Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .