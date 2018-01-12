Click on the 10 Fathers Whose Parenthood Helped Them become Saints link to read more.
10 Fathers Whose Parenthood Helped Them become Saints, The Real Job of a Pastor, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
10 Fathers Whose Parenthood Helped Them become Saints – Fr. Michael Rennier, Aleteia
The Powerful Truth About What a Priests Real Job As a Pastor Is – Fr. Bill Peckman, ChurchPop
The Brown Scapular: Mary’s Maternal Embrace of the Carmelite Order – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell O. Carm., Catholic Stand
How to Respond When You Meet Suffering – Theresa Thomas, Integrated Catholic Life™
Interview: A Priest on Periphery at Holy Innocents Church – Kevin Aldrich, Catholic Stand
Top-Rated Catholic Show No Longer on Relevant Radio – The American Catholic
When the LGBT Bullyboys Come Calling – Austin Ruse, Crisis Magazine
Happy New Year. . . Now, What’s Your Fundraising Plan? – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Why the Pope Needs Dialogue with Anti-Migrant Voters - Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald+++
Why the West Keeps Getting It So Wrong on Iran – David Cowen, Catholic Herald
Philosophy Course on Cosmic Beauty for Artists & Lovers of Art – David Clayton, Claritas
Deliver Us Documents Exorcisms, Avoiding Clichés & Sensationalism – K.V. Turley, The Catholic World Report
Infirmity & Stability in Marriage & Monasticism – Dom Mark Kirby, New Liturgical Movement
Make America Christian Again – David Warren, The Catholic Thing
De Mattei Replies to Ed Peters: Buenos Aires Letter, Authentic Magisterium – Mary Anne Hackett, Catholic Citizens of Illinois
Pope Francis is Only Partly Right on the Lord’s Prayer – Lionel Yaceczko, Crisis Magazine
