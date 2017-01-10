10 Brilliant Quotes from St. Francis de Sales on Cultivating Peace – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

Therese of Lisieux’s Parents Inspired This Drug Rehab Project – Catholic News Agency

Shusaku Endo’s Silence and the Divine Command to Sin – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

How a Pro-Life Group Will Hold Members of Congress Accountable – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Church is the Ideal Place for the Elderly to Stave Off Loneliness – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Another Look at Fr. Cameli in Jesuit-run ‘America’: Use of Scripture – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pakistan: Catholics Forgive Suicide Bomber Who Killed Son – Murcadha O. Flaherty and Josue Villalon, Catholic Herald

Wise Men, The Nothingness of Eastern Religions, and the Somethingness of Christianity – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men

How Prudent Public Policy Staves Off Leviathan – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

City of Stars and Boulevard of Broken Dreams; La La Land Movie – Nicholas D. Olszyk, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Book Review: Roman Catholic Ceremonial: Volume I by Jeffrey Collins – William Riccio, New Liturgical Movement

Feminists Just Don’t Understand Why We Are Here – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

