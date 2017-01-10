Click on 10 Brilliant Quotes from St. Francis de Sales on Cultivating Peace link to read more.

Blogs | Jan. 24, 2017

10 Brilliant Quotes from St. Francis de Sales on Building Peace, Forgiveness in Pakistan, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards

10 Brilliant Quotes from St. Francis de Sales on Cultivating Peace – Erin Cain, Ignitum Today

Therese of Lisieux’s Parents Inspired This Drug Rehab Project – Catholic News Agency

Shusaku Endo’s Silence and the Divine Command to Sin – Patrick Malone, Catholic Stand

How a Pro-Life Group Will Hold Members of Congress Accountable – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency

Church is the Ideal Place for the Elderly to Stave Off Loneliness – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Another Look at Fr. Cameli in Jesuit-run ‘America’: Use of Scripture – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Pakistan: Catholics Forgive Suicide Bomber Who Killed Son – Murcadha O. Flaherty and Josue Villalon, Catholic Herald

Wise Men, The Nothingness of Eastern Religions, and the Somethingness of Christianity – Jason Craig, Those Catholic Men

How Prudent Public Policy Staves Off Leviathan – Jonathan B. Coe, Crisis Magazine

City of Stars and Boulevard of Broken Dreams; La La Land Movie – Nicholas D. Olszyk, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Book Review: Roman Catholic Ceremonial: Volume I by Jeffrey Collins – William Riccio, New Liturgical Movement

Feminists Just Don’t Understand Why We Are Here – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

