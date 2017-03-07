Click on 10 Beautiful New Churches link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 23, 2017
10 Beautiful New Churches, Meta-Bigotry, Homeschooling Before It Was Cool, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
10 Beautiful New Churches – Deacon Lawrence, the Christian Review via the Beauty in Catholicism
Meta-Bigotry - Edward Feser, Ph.D.
Homeschooling Before It Was Cool - Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine
Social Teachings of the Church: Building a Better Society – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand
Humility – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
As Europe Declines, the Church Dithers – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report
Minnesota Diocese, Facing Abuse Lawsuits, Files for Bankruptcy – Catholic News Agency
How Not to do Meatless Fridays in Lent (Plus 12 Meatless Meal Ideas) – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
You Can Teach as Jesus in These 12 Easy Steps – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
A Conversation with Jesus; A Heavy Cross to Bear – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
The Catholic Church’s Coaching Tree – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
An Argument and Call for ‘Ad Orientem’ Worship – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Is the Catholic Church Anti-Woman? Two Feminist Scholars Debate – Maggie Maslak, Catholic News Agency
Father of ‘Spain’s Largest Family’ Dies Aged 56 – Catholic Herald
