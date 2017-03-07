10 Beautiful New Churches – Deacon Lawrence, the Christian Review via the Beauty in Catholicism

Meta-Bigotry - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Homeschooling Before It Was Cool - Beverly Stevens, Regina Magazine

Social Teachings of the Church: Building a Better Society – Ramon Antonio A. Aldana, Catholic Stand

Humility – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

As Europe Declines, the Church Dithers – Samuel Gregg D.Phil., The Catholic World Report

Minnesota Diocese, Facing Abuse Lawsuits, Files for Bankruptcy – Catholic News Agency

How Not to do Meatless Fridays in Lent (Plus 12 Meatless Meal Ideas) – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.

You Can Teach as Jesus in These 12 Easy Steps – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew

A Conversation with Jesus; A Heavy Cross to Bear – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

The Catholic Church’s Coaching Tree – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

An Argument and Call for ‘Ad Orientem’ Worship – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Catholic Church Anti-Woman? Two Feminist Scholars Debate – Maggie Maslak, Catholic News Agency

Father of ‘Spain’s Largest Family’ Dies Aged 56 – Catholic Herald

