Blogs | Apr. 17, 2017
10 Apps That Can Improve Your Prayer Life,5 Myths About Confession, Despair in America, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
10 Apps That Can Improve Your Prayer Life – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
5 Myths About Confession that Too Many People Still Believe (Maybe Even You!) – ChurchPop
Despair in Secular America – Dom Cingoranelli, Catholic Stand
Time Magazine, Marriage Is a Sacrament; Not a Science – Vicki Burbach, Pelican’s Breast
Reflections of a Convert After The First Year – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand
Lex Orandi, Lex Credendi: Bishop Conley Reflects on Liturgiam Authenticam – New Liturgical Movement
The Righteous, Chaste and Hidden Heart of St. Joseph – Brother John Joseph, Ignitum Today
Is the Catholic Church in De Facto Schism? – E. Christian Brugger, Crisis Magazine
Philly Archbishop Praised for Revamping City’s Catholic Schools – Catholic News Agency
Quæritur: Deacon Told by Priest to Let a Layman Take His Role – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Of Doves and Serpents, and Pro-Choice Magic – David Mills, the Human Life Review
Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre – Mitchell Kalpakgian Ph.D., The Civilized Reader via Crisis Magazine
The Not-So-Bright Branch of the American Secularists Speaks – Dave Griffey, Daffey Thoughts
Pro-Life Pro-Family Turn Rocks Euros at UN Commission on Women – Stefano Gennarini J.D., Catholic Lane
