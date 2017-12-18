Click on the A Priest’s #1 Distraction at Mass—& How to Avoid It link to read more.
The Best in Catholic Blogging
A Priest’s #1 Distraction at Mass—& How to Avoid It - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture+++
Quæritur: Does Pope Francis Really Want to Change the Lord’s Prayer? - Fr. Z’s Blog+++
The Diaconal Call to Spiritual Martyrdom – Deadon Robert T. Yerhot, Homiletic & Pastoral Review
The ‘Gay Nativity’ Scandal, Erasing Woman & Perverting the Truth – Jennifer Hartline, The Stream
New Demonology, Theology & Western Movies – Edouard Belaga Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Will the Court Overturn Bad Precedents? – Stephen M. Krason Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Christmas, Chanukkah & Strange Physics – Bob Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Advent Sermons of St. Augustine: The Son Became Man – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Did the Church Chain Up the Bible? – Steve Weidenkopf, Catholic Answers Magazine
New Polish Prime Minister: My Dream is to Re-Christianise the European Union – Catholic Herald
Muslim Population Grows in Europe: End of Europe as We Know It – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet
The More Godless Europe Becomes, the Less Happy It Will Be – Francis Phillips, Catholic Herald
Pope Francis’s Ecclesial Realpolitik – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
The Sadness of All Apostasy—& the Modern Scandal – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture
The Oldest Monastery in Iraq is Forever Lost – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Lord’s Prayer: What Does Lead Us Not Into Temptation Mean – Mark Langley, Lion & Ox
