Peter Paul Rubens and Workshop, “The Triumph of Judas Maccabeus” (c. 1635)

The Holy Mother and Sons—Great Examples of Heroic Courage

This brave mother and her unwavering sons are listed within the Aug. 1 entry in the Roman Martyrology.

Most admirable and worthy of everlasting remembrance was the mother who, seeing her seven sons perish in a single day, bore it courageously because of her hope in the Lord. ―2 Maccabees 7:20

During the reign of King Antiochus IV of Syria (175–164 B.C.), when Judea was part of the Seleucid Dynasty, the ruler strongly desired that the Jewish people become completely acculturated within his kingdom. He wanted all Jewish traditions, beliefs and customs completely obliterated. Antiochus IV sent troops into Jerusalem to profane the Temple and suppress the religious observances of the Jews.

One day, a mother and her seven sons were brought before the king. The brutal ruler viciously tried intimidating the family into eating pork―a meat prohibited according to Jewish law. No matter the harsh pressure, one brother fearlessly spoke up, claiming that death was preferable over breaking a religious law. The outraged king had the tongue of this courageous brother cut off and then ordered further cruelties and tortures.

The brave brother died while his horrified mother and six brothers looked on. The second son was then brought forward. He also was painfully tortured to death. The remaining family members encouraged each other to endure any agony, reminding each other that their reward and happiness would come later. One by one, the brothers endured horrific and severe treatment, yet none would comply with the king’s desires of spiritual abandonment.

After the vicious death of the sixth brother, the mother comforted the last and youngest of her sons. She reminded him of the power and glory of God and of the importance of remaining true to him no matter how horrendous the circumstances. When Antiochus IV approached this last son, he promised a life of wealth, happiness, prosperity and power―if the son would only turn away from Judaism. The seventh son, like the six before him, refused and was forced to endure even more torments than the rest. After the last son was killed, the brave and unwavering mother herself was maliciously martyred.

