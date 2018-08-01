Theresa Doyle-Nelson is a freelance writer from the Texas Hill Country. While her background is in education, with seven years as a teacher and substitute principal, Theresa found writing to be a stronger calling. Theresa grew up outside of the Rochester, New York, area and attended St. Bonaventure University, where her grandfather, uncle, cousin, Godson and nephew are also alumni. After graduating from St. Bonaventure in 1981, Theresa moved to Brownsville, Texas, to teach elementary school, then to San Antonio to teach first grade. While in San Antonio, Theresa had a chance meeting which re-introduced her to an acquaintance from St. Bonaventure, Chad Nelson. The two married within a year, and enjoyed traveling around as a U.S. Marine Corps family. During a three-year stay in Naples, Italy in the mid-90s, Theresa took a correspondence writing course, and has been writing for various Catholic resources ever since. Theresa and Chad have three sons, two daughters-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and five grandchildren. Theresa is also the author of Saints in Scripture.. You can find her online at TheresaDoyle-Nelson.blogspot.com.
Most admirable and worthy of everlasting remembrance was the mother who, seeing her seven sons perish in a single day, bore it courageously because of her hope in the Lord. ―2 Maccabees 7:20
During the reign of King Antiochus IV of Syria (175–164 B.C.), when Judea was part of the Seleucid Dynasty, the ruler strongly desired that the Jewish people become completely acculturated within his kingdom. He wanted all Jewish traditions, beliefs and customs completely obliterated. Antiochus IV sent troops into Jerusalem to profane the Temple and suppress the religious observances of the Jews.
One day, a mother and her seven sons were brought before the king. The brutal ruler viciously tried intimidating the family into eating pork―a meat prohibited according to Jewish law. No matter the harsh pressure, one brother fearlessly spoke up, claiming that death was preferable over breaking a religious law. The outraged king had the tongue of this courageous brother cut off and then ordered further cruelties and tortures.
The brave brother died while his horrified mother and six brothers looked on. The second son was then brought forward. He also was painfully tortured to death. The remaining family members encouraged each other to endure any agony, reminding each other that their reward and happiness would come later. One by one, the brothers endured horrific and severe treatment, yet none would comply with the king’s desires of spiritual abandonment.
After the vicious death of the sixth brother, the mother comforted the last and youngest of her sons. She reminded him of the power and glory of God and of the importance of remaining true to him no matter how horrendous the circumstances. When Antiochus IV approached this last son, he promised a life of wealth, happiness, prosperity and power―if the son would only turn away from Judaism. The seventh son, like the six before him, refused and was forced to endure even more torments than the rest. After the last son was killed, the brave and unwavering mother herself was maliciously martyred.
Some Bible Verses to Ponder…
This brave mother and her unwavering sons are listed within the Aug. 1 entry in the Roman Martyrology. They may be the perfect saints to turn to when courage to do what is right is needed!
- 2 Maccabees 6:1
- 2 Maccabees 7:1–42
- Leviticus 11:7–8