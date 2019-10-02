Stained-glass window at St. Stanislaus Church in Bandera, Texas (Chad Nelson)

The Holy Guardian Angels—Custodians of Our Souls

In 1670, Pope Clement X granted an official feast day, Oct. 2, to honor the Guardian Angels.

“See that you do not despise one of these little ones, for I say to you that their angels in heaven always look upon the face of my heavenly Father.” ―Matthew 18:10

References to angels are numerous within both the Old and New Testaments of the Bible. Some of these angel verses lead us to understand that all people have their own private angel―a guardian angel―to guide them throughout their lifetime on earth. Besides Matthew 18:10 (above) giving clear support to this concept, Psalm 91:11–12 also gives cause to believe:

For he commands his angels with regard to you,

to guard you wherever you go.

With their hands they shall support you,

lest you strike your foot against a stone.

Another verse to ponder is Hebrews 1:14:

Are they not all ministering spirits sent to serve, for the sake of those who are to inherit salvation?

The word angel comes from the Greek word angelos, which means “messenger.” The primary job of all angels is to serve God, often by delivering important messages to people on earth. Guardian angels also serve God by watching over assigned individuals, often giving them subtle messages and nudges, striving to keep them safe and turned toward God throughout their lives.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states:

From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their [the angels’] watchful care and intercession. “Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.” —CCC 336

The devotion to guardian angels is an ancient one that seems to have begun in England, where there is evidence of special Masses having honored these protective spirits as early as A.D. 804. Many historians consider the ancient British writer, Reginald of Canterbury, to have written the classic prayer, Angel of God. In 1670, Pope Clement X granted an official feast day, Oct. 2, to honor the Guardian Angels.

Angel of God

Angel of God, my guardian dear,

to whom his love commits me here.

Ever this day/night be at my side,

to light and guard, to rule and guide.

Amen.

Three Days of Pondering the Holy Guardian Angels

If you feel drawn to your Guardian Angel or Guardian Angels in general, try contemplating the verses below over a three day period. Write down any thoughts that come to mind, pray about the verses, and ask your Guardian Angel to help you draw closer to God.