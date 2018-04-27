Theresa Doyle-Nelson is a freelance writer from the Texas Hill Country. While her background is in education, with seven years as a teacher and substitute principal, Theresa found writing to be a stronger calling. Theresa grew up outside of the Rochester, New York, area and attended St. Bonaventure University, where her grandfather, uncle, cousin, Godson and nephew are also alumni. After graduating from St. Bonaventure in 1981, Theresa moved to Brownsville, Texas, to teach elementary school, then to San Antonio to teach first grade. While in San Antonio, Theresa had a chance meeting which re-introduced her to an acquaintance from St. Bonaventure, Chad Nelson. The two married within a year, and enjoyed traveling around as a U.S. Marine Corps family. During a three-year stay in Naples, Italy in the mid-90s, Theresa took a correspondence writing course, and has been writing for various Catholic resources ever since. Theresa and Chad have three sons, two daughters-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and five grandchildren. Theresa is also the author of Saints in Scripture.. You can find her online at TheresaDoyle-Nelson.blogspot.com.
Apr. 27, 2018
St. Simon of Jerusalem, Pray For Us
“Is he not the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas?” —Matthew 13:55
According to the Bible, Simon was one of the “brothers” of Jesus. However, it is important to understand the meaning of the word brother as it was understood over two thousand years ago in Galilee. Families were very close-knit―cousins, aunts, and uncles were often considered to be a part of the immediate family. Dear friends or close neighbors could also be regarded as “family.” Therefore, when used in the biblical sense, the term brother has a very broad definition; Simon was likely connected to Jesus in some way other than the strictest sense of the word. He was perhaps a cousin or close family friend. Evidently, Simon was also from Nazareth and likely spent a fair amount of his childhood with or near Jesus. Some claim that Simon’s father was St. Cleopas (Sept. 25).
Although Simon is merely mentioned in the Bible and no stories are offered, historical accounts tell us more. When James, the first bishop of Jerusalem, was martyred in AD 62, some apostles and disciples gathered together to select a new bishop for the city and chose this “brother” of Christ.
Simon proved himself to be a good shepherd to the early Christians of Jerusalem. Prior to the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem in AD 70, the Church there purportedly received a divine warning of the doom about to come, and Simon cautiously moved the Christians of the city to Pella, a small town across the Jordan River. After the danger had passed, he brought his flock back; Jerusalem was devastated, but its community of Christians was spared. Upon their return, Christianity experienced a time of growth and strengthening within Jerusalem.
Unfortunately, sometime near AD 107, Emperor Trajan ordered a death sentence for all Christian and Jewish people in Jerusalem, and Simon was captured. Even though he was quite elderly by this time, it is believed that he bravely withstood wicked torture and was then crucified.
Simon had already inspired a great love for Jesus throughout the region, however, and his death could not stop the wide ripple effect of his wondrous faith and deeds. The memorial of St. Simon of Jerusalem is April 27. (Some older calendars have him listed on Feb. 18).
Finding St. Simon of Jerusalem in the Bible:
- Matthew 13:54–58
- Mark 6:1–6
- Matthew 12:46–50
- Luke 24:18
