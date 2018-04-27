St. Simon of Jerusalem, Pray For Us

“Is he not the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother named Mary and his brothers James, Joseph, Simon, and Judas?” —Matthew 13:55

According to the Bible, Simon was one of the “brothers” of Jesus. However, it is important to understand the meaning of the word brother as it was understood over two thousand years ago in Galilee. Families were very close-knit―cousins, aunts, and uncles were often considered to be a part of the immediate family. Dear friends or close neighbors could also be regarded as “family.” Therefore, when used in the biblical sense, the term brother has a very broad definition; Simon was likely connected to Jesus in some way other than the strictest sense of the word. He was perhaps a cousin or close family friend. Evidently, Simon was also from Nazareth and likely spent a fair amount of his childhood with or near Jesus. Some claim that Simon’s father was St. Cleopas ( Sept. 25 ).

Although Simon is merely mentioned in the Bible and no stories are offered, historical accounts tell us more. When James, the first bishop of Jerusalem, was martyred in AD 62, some apostles and disciples gathered together to select a new bishop for the city and chose this “brother” of Christ.

Simon proved himself to be a good shepherd to the early Christians of Jerusalem. Prior to the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem in AD 70, the Church there purportedly received a divine warning of the doom about to come, and Simon cautiously moved the Christians of the city to Pella, a small town across the Jordan River. After the danger had passed, he brought his flock back; Jerusalem was devastated, but its community of Christians was spared. Upon their return, Christianity experienced a time of growth and strengthening within Jerusalem.

Unfortunately, sometime near AD 107, Emperor Trajan ordered a death sentence for all Christian and Jewish people in Jerusalem, and Simon was captured. Even though he was quite elderly by this time, it is believed that he bravely withstood wicked torture and was then crucified.

Simon had already inspired a great love for Jesus throughout the region, however, and his death could not stop the wide ripple effect of his wondrous faith and deeds. The memorial of St. Simon of Jerusalem is April 27. (Some older calendars have him listed on Feb. 18 ).

Finding St. Simon of Jerusalem in the Bible: