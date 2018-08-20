Theresa Doyle-Nelson is a freelance writer from the Texas Hill Country. While her background is in education, with seven years as a teacher and substitute principal, Theresa found writing to be a stronger calling. Theresa grew up outside of the Rochester, New York, area and attended St. Bonaventure University, where her grandfather, uncle, cousin, Godson and nephew are also alumni. After graduating from St. Bonaventure in 1981, Theresa moved to Brownsville, Texas, to teach elementary school, then to San Antonio to teach first grade. While in San Antonio, Theresa had a chance meeting which re-introduced her to an acquaintance from St. Bonaventure, Chad Nelson. The two married within a year, and enjoyed traveling around as a U.S. Marine Corps family. During a three-year stay in Naples, Italy in the mid-90s, Theresa took a correspondence writing course, and has been writing for various Catholic resources ever since. Theresa and Chad have three sons, two daughters-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and five grandchildren. Theresa is also the author of Saints in Scripture.. You can find her online at TheresaDoyle-Nelson.blogspot.com.
When Samuel went to sleep in his place, the LORD came and stood there, calling out as before: Samuel, Samuel! Samuel answered, “Speak, for your servant is listening.” ―1 Samuel 3:9b–10
Samuel was a prominent Old Testament character during the establishment of the Israelite monarchy. He is typically considered to be the last of the judges as well as a prophet and a priest who anointed Israel’s first two kings.
Before he was even born, Samuel’s mother, Hannah, had been terribly distraught over having no children, and with a grieving heart, she promised God to raise a child devoted to his glory―if God would bless her with a baby boy. Within one year, Hannah gave birth to Samuel. As soon as Samuel was weaned, Hannah fulfilled her promise to God by bringing her son to live and serve in the temple in Shiloh.
As Samuel grew, it became clear that the spirit of God was with him, and Samuel became a good prophet. He strove hard to encourage fidelity to the Lord and passed on divine guidance to the Israelites as they struggled through various difficulties.
Unfortunately, Samuel’s sons grew to be very ungodlike in their ways, and as Samuel aged, the Israelites worried about these sons taking their father’s place. They began to press Samuel into arranging for a king. Samuel warned the Israelites of the corruption so often associated with kings and encouraged a stronger trust in God instead. They persisted, and reluctantly, Samuel, with the guidance of God, anointed Saul as king of Israel.
Saul began his kingship nicely; however, before long, he began to sin and ignore the words of God. God then sent Samuel to quietly anoint David as king. Intriguingly, before publicly reigning as king, David served for King Saul as a harp player, armor-bearer and soldier. His many military achievements caused Saul to grow terribly resentful, and at one point, Samuel had to help David hide from the murderously vengeful king in the prophet’s hometown of Ramah.
Before David ever became the outwardly recognized king, Samuel died. It was a time of great sadness for all in Israel, and the nation gathered to mourn the passing of this devout judge, prophet and priest of Israel.
A Biblical Novena to St. Samuel
The feast of St. Samuel is Aug. 20. Because of his influence over the first two kings of Israel, he might be a good saint to turn to when praying for political leaders. He would also be a good saint to turn to when spiritual guidance is needed for personal reasons. If you would like to spend a novena of days in prayer with St. Samuel, read one passage below a day for nine days. Prayerfully ponder each passage and be sure to ask St. Samuel to pray for any special intentions you may have.
- Day 1) 1 Samuel 1:1–28
- Day 2) 1 Samuel 3:1–21
- Day 3) 1 Samuel 7:2–17
- Day 4) 1 Samuel 8:1–22
- Day 5) 1 Samuel 9:1–10:1
- Day 6) 1 Samuel 15:10-31
- Day 7) 1 Samuel 16:1–13
- Day 8) 1 Samuel 19:18–20
- Day 9) 1 Samuel 25:1