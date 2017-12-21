Micah the Prophet (Russian icon from early 18th century)

St. Micah: A Saint Who Encourages All to Walk Humbly With God

Micah foretold of a ruler of peace to someday come from Bethlehem, words later referred to in the Gospels of Matthew and John.

But as for me, I will look to the LORD,

I will wait for God my savior; my God will hear me! ―Micah 7:7

Micah, the sixth of the Minor Prophets, overlapped the reigns of three Judahite kings: King Jotham (c. 742–735 B.C.), King Ahaz (c. 735–715 B.C.), and King Hezekiah (c. 715–687 B.C.). His career as a prophet also coincided with the prophets Hosea, Amos and Isaiah. Micah was from a town in Judah called Moresheth, located about 20 miles southwest of Jerusalem, yet it appears that he spent some time prophesying in Jerusalem. Although a Judahite, Micah’s oracles addressed both Judah as well as the northern kingdom of Israel.

It was a time of prosperity for some; however, those living comfortably often took advantage of those less privileged. So, St. Micah began his prophesies by charging the wealthy with breaking God’s covenant by oppressing the poor in order to gain more for themselves. Micah was especially distressed over the attitudes of the religious leaders. They also seemed more concerned about their own good than for the good of the people and used situations to benefit themselves. Micah could sense that such selfishness would cause the destruction of both kingdoms, and by the power of God, he felt compelled to speak out.

Although many ignored Micah’s oracles, intriguingly, King Hezekiah listened to his words of caution. The prophet Jeremiah actually shared in his oracles how Micah’s words prompted the king to put a heavier reliance on God. Micah also foretold of a ruler of peace to someday come from Bethlehem, words later referred to in the Gospels of Matthew and John.

Many biblical scholars claim that a few portions of Micah’s book were likely added on by others at some point after the life of Micah. The overall tone of the book, however, is consistent and strong. A verse found in Micah’s sixth chapter seems to best sum up the prophet’s message:

You have been told… what the LORD requires of you: Only to do justice and to love goodness, and to walk humbly with your God. ―Micah 6:8

The feast of St. Micah is on the first day of winter, just a few days before Christmas: Dec. 21. Below are some passages to read and ponder to help get to know this Old Testament saint better!

Micah 1:1

Micah 2:1–2

Micah 3:12

Jeremiah 26:18–19

Micah 4:6–7

Micah 5:1–3

John 7:42

Micah 6:8

Micah 7:7–9