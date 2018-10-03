11th-century Byantine icon of St. Dionysius the Areopagite, Hosios Loukas Monastery, Boeotia, Greece (via Wikimedia Commons)

St. Dionysius Had an Open Heart to the Truth of Christ

“But some did join him [Paul], and became believers. Among them were Dionysius, a member of the Court of the Areopagus, a woman named Damaris, and others with them.” (Acts 17:34)

During his second missionary journey, Paul found himself in Athens. He was aghast over the idol worship he noticed in the city and began to preach at the synagogue and Public Square. Various people listened to Paul; they discussed and contemplated the message he spoke. One day, a group of people invited Paul to speak at a particular forum called “the Areopagus.”

The Areopagus was a craggy hill not too far from the Acropolis that served as the meeting place for a council also called “the Areopagus.” Paul, undoubtedly happy to have more listeners, ascended the carved-in-rock steps of the Areopagus and poured his heart out to all the Athenians who had assembled there, hoping to convince as many as possible of the truths of Christianity. The response was varied. Some scorned his words, others hoped to hear more, and a few were convinced right away and became believers.

St. Dionysius, who was actually a member of the Areopagus Council, was one of those struck by the words of Paul and right away believed. Dionysius, a lady named Damaris, and some others are among the earliest Christians of Athens, perhaps the first. Because he was a member of the esteemed Areopagus Council, Dionysius’s immediate acceptance of Paul’s words likely had a profound effect. His willingness to publicly welcome Christianity certainly influenced others in a positive way.

Some claim that Dionysius became the first Bishop of Athens (or possibly the second, following St. Hierotheus). A legend claims that Dionysius had years earlier been studying in Egypt and had witnessed a strange eclipse. He purportedly saw an unusual daytime darkness, which occurred during the Crucifixion of Christ. During the strange phenomenon, the future Christian had a powerful sentiment of God’s suffering.

Because of Paul’s speech and Dionysius’s conversion, the Areopagus has become a popular place of pilgrimage for many people. Perhaps it gives many seekers an opportunity to imagine how they might have reacted if they had been present at Paul’s oration. Perhaps they wonder if their hearts would have recognized truth as Dionysius’s did.

St. Dionysius in the Bible

The Catholic Church honors St. Dionysius on Oct. 3. He might be a special saint to you if you are a member of a council, committee or forum. If you’d like to spend a little times with St. Dionysius, read the passages below and contemplate how his open heart in Athens may have impacted the spread of Catholicism.