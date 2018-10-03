Theresa Doyle-Nelson is a freelance writer from the Texas Hill Country. While her background is in education, with seven years as a teacher and substitute principal, Theresa found writing to be a stronger calling. Theresa grew up outside of the Rochester, New York, area and attended St. Bonaventure University, where her grandfather, uncle, cousin, Godson and nephew are also alumni. After graduating from St. Bonaventure in 1981, Theresa moved to Brownsville, Texas, to teach elementary school, then to San Antonio to teach first grade. While in San Antonio, Theresa had a chance meeting which re-introduced her to an acquaintance from St. Bonaventure, Chad Nelson. The two married within a year, and enjoyed traveling around as a U.S. Marine Corps family. During a three-year stay in Naples, Italy in the mid-90s, Theresa took a correspondence writing course, and has been writing for various Catholic resources ever since. Theresa and Chad have three sons, two daughters-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and five grandchildren. Theresa is also the author of Saints in Scripture.. You can find her online at TheresaDoyle-Nelson.blogspot.com.
During his second missionary journey, Paul found himself in Athens. He was aghast over the idol worship he noticed in the city and began to preach at the synagogue and Public Square. Various people listened to Paul; they discussed and contemplated the message he spoke. One day, a group of people invited Paul to speak at a particular forum called “the Areopagus.”
The Areopagus was a craggy hill not too far from the Acropolis that served as the meeting place for a council also called “the Areopagus.” Paul, undoubtedly happy to have more listeners, ascended the carved-in-rock steps of the Areopagus and poured his heart out to all the Athenians who had assembled there, hoping to convince as many as possible of the truths of Christianity. The response was varied. Some scorned his words, others hoped to hear more, and a few were convinced right away and became believers.
St. Dionysius, who was actually a member of the Areopagus Council, was one of those struck by the words of Paul and right away believed. Dionysius, a lady named Damaris, and some others are among the earliest Christians of Athens, perhaps the first. Because he was a member of the esteemed Areopagus Council, Dionysius’s immediate acceptance of Paul’s words likely had a profound effect. His willingness to publicly welcome Christianity certainly influenced others in a positive way.
Some claim that Dionysius became the first Bishop of Athens (or possibly the second, following St. Hierotheus). A legend claims that Dionysius had years earlier been studying in Egypt and had witnessed a strange eclipse. He purportedly saw an unusual daytime darkness, which occurred during the Crucifixion of Christ. During the strange phenomenon, the future Christian had a powerful sentiment of God’s suffering.
Because of Paul’s speech and Dionysius’s conversion, the Areopagus has become a popular place of pilgrimage for many people. Perhaps it gives many seekers an opportunity to imagine how they might have reacted if they had been present at Paul’s oration. Perhaps they wonder if their hearts would have recognized truth as Dionysius’s did.
St. Dionysius in the Bible
The Catholic Church honors St. Dionysius on Oct. 3. He might be a special saint to you if you are a member of a council, committee or forum. If you’d like to spend a little times with St. Dionysius, read the passages below and contemplate how his open heart in Athens may have impacted the spread of Catholicism.
