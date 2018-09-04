Theresa Doyle-Nelson is a freelance writer from the Texas Hill Country. While her background is in education, with seven years as a teacher and substitute principal, Theresa found writing to be a stronger calling. Theresa grew up outside of the Rochester, New York, area and attended St. Bonaventure University, where her grandfather, uncle, cousin, Godson and nephew are also alumni. After graduating from St. Bonaventure in 1981, Theresa moved to Brownsville, Texas, to teach elementary school, then to San Antonio to teach first grade. While in San Antonio, Theresa had a chance meeting which re-introduced her to an acquaintance from St. Bonaventure, Chad Nelson. The two married within a year, and enjoyed traveling around as a U.S. Marine Corps family. During a three-year stay in Naples, Italy in the mid-90s, Theresa took a correspondence writing course, and has been writing for various Catholic resources ever since. Theresa and Chad have three sons, two daughters-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and five grandchildren. Theresa is also the author of Saints in Scripture.. You can find her online at TheresaDoyle-Nelson.blogspot.com.
Moses is a profoundly prominent character within the Pentateuch (the first five books of the Bible). He was born to a Hebrew family during the horrible years of harsh slavery in Egypt. Moses was rescued from a murderous death as an infant by Pharaoh’s daughter, who found him in a basket in the Nile River and later adopted him. When Moses grew up, he embraced his Hebrew people; he once even killed an Egyptian for having abused a Hebrew. However, when he realized his crime had been observed, he fled to Midian, where he ultimately married into a Midianite family and settled down.
Many years later, Moses came across an unusual fire-engulfed bush on Mount Horeb (also known as Mount Sinai). As he approached the remarkable shrub, he heard God’s voice speak from the flames. God explained that he wanted Moses to lead the Hebrews away from their oppressive slavery in Egypt.
Although reluctant at first, Moses with the help of his brother Aaron began the process of rescuing the Israelites from their cruel lives. Initially, Pharaoh scorned the brothers and refused to release the Hebrew slaves. Over time, however, with the miraculous help of God, some terrifying plagues forced the Egyptian ruler to finally order the Hebrews to leave Egypt. More miracles abounded as Moses led the group toward its new homeland.
When the group arrived at Mount Sinai (Mount Horeb), Moses went back up the mountain, whereupon God presented to him the Ten Commandments.
Sadly, the Israelite people often doubted the power of God, and so Moses had to work hard to keep his people focused and trusting. The Israelites lacked trust in God when it came time to take over the Promised Land. God punished them by forcing them to wander the desert for forty years.
Moses continued to show the way during these forty long years, and finally, when the long banishment was about to end, God guided Moses to Mount Nebo in Moab, where he was able to view the longed-for Promised Land. Soon afterward, the great prophet-leader died in Moab, leaving Joshua to bring the people into their new homeland.
A Biblical Novena to St. Moses
The memorial of St. Moses is Sept. 4. This great Old Testament saint offers plenty to ponder, contemplate, and study within the pages of scripture. Below are just nine passages. Consider spending a bit of time each day for a novena of days with St. Moses. Imagine yourself at each scene, think of how you might react if you were really there. If inspired, read the footnotes and jot down a few thoughts. Consider how these actions of Moses might influence you as a Catholic, and be sure to ask St. Moses to pray for a special need of yours!
- Day 1) Exodus 2:1–25
- Day 2) Exodus 3:1–10
- Day 3) Exodus 7:1–24
- Day 4) Exodus 12:1–36
- Day 5) Exodus 14:10–22
- Day 6) Exodus 20:1–21
- Day 7) Exodus 34:27–35
- Day 8) Numbers 20:1–13
- Day 9) Deuteronomy 34:1–12