Michelangelo (1475-1564) — Prophet Joel in the Sistine Chapel

“Rend Your Hearts, Not Your Garments,” Says the Prophet Joel

Oct. 19 is the feast day of the Prophet Joel.

Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the LORD, your God. ―Joel 2:13a

Joel 2:13 is a verse that is heard each year within the first reading of Ash Wednesday Mass. The verse reminds Bible readers that achieving interior refinement is far more important than performing religious obligations in an empty and mechanized manner. It challenges Catholics, just as Lent begins, to strive to deepen their spiritual attitudes in order to move closer to God.

Joel, the son of a man named Pethuel and the second of the Minor Prophets, delivered oracles to the nation of Judah possibly near 400 BC, about 140 years after the Jews had begun to return to their homeland from Babylonian captivity. Joel began his prophesies by vividly describing the effects of a devastating locust infestation that left the countryside of Judah in an extremely distressful state. Joel used the unsettling event to guide the people toward considering the prospects of the eventual “Day of the Lord,” a time when God would pass judgment upon the nations of the world.

Joel dramatically encouraged the people of Judah to step up their devotion to God: to pray, repent, weep, do penance, and fast. It seems the people took Joel’s words to heart and made great efforts to draw closer to God, for Joel’s message quickly shifted toward promises of exceptional blessings.

In the third chapter of St. Joel’s prophecies, the Lord pledged a special pouring out of spirit and works of wonder. At the first Christian Pentecost, when the earliest Christians became filled with the Holy Spirit, Peter made reference to these words of Joel. He emphatically quoted what we now regard as Joel’s third chapter and encouraged all present to consider the meaning of the words. Peter persuasively suggested that the special time of promise―the pouring out of spirit and extraordinary works of marvel―had arrived through the life and death of Jesus followed by the coming of the Holy Spirit.

Joel concluded his prophecies by describing a vision of a future Judah full of blessings and hope, free from oppression and threat.

A Biblical Novena to St. Joel

Ash Wednesday and Pentecost are two special days each year to remember St. Joel; our first reading on Ash Wednesday each year comes from his works, and many connect his prophecy about God’s spirit to be poured out (Joel 3:1-5) to the New Testament Pentecost. Oct. 19 is another day to remember St. Joel, for it is his feast day. Perhaps during Lent; the days leading up to Pentecost; near Oct. 19; or any time of the year, really, you might want to spend nine days reflecting upon the message of St. Joel. If so, read one passage a day each day for nine days. See if any of his words can be applied to your life, and ask this great Old Testament saint and prophet to pray for you.