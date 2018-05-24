Blessed Joanna – A Holy Woman of Galilee

Joanna is honored on May 24 in the Catholic Church.

Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out, Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza, Susanna, and many others who provided for them out of their resources. ―Luke 8:1b–3

Joanna’s name is found exclusively within the Gospel of Luke, which has made scholars consider the possibility that Luke interviewed her personally when preparing his Gospel. Joanna was one of the Galilean women who had been cured of malevolent illness and then accompanied Jesus and the apostles as they traveled from town to town preaching. Joanna, along with Mary Magdalene, Susanna and others, also gave support to the group’s needs.

Joanna’s close association with Jesus is especially compelling because she also had a close connection to the tetrarch of Galilee―Herod Antipas, the ruler who had John the Baptist beheaded. Her husband, Chuza, was Herod’s steward, which probably means that he oversaw the everyday business and concerns of Herod’s palace. Luke’s Gospel shares that Herod had heard of Jesus and was curious to meet him but quickly joined in on the mockery when Jesus was brought to him shortly before the Crucifixion. One can only wonder how Joanna managed to keep her keen devotion to the Lord while her husband’s job demanded loyalty to Herod.

The various day-to-day, prayerful, and miraculous experiences that Joanna had while traveling with Christ must have been powerful. Luke’s Gospel lets readers feel confident that she stayed close to Jesus to the end, because she is listed as one of the women who were present on the first Easter morning. Joanna was with Mary Magdalene, Mary of Clopas, and others who went to the tomb with spices to tend to the dead body of Jesus.

Joanna and her friends were astounded when approaching the tomb they met two angels, who announced to the women that Jesus had risen from the dead. Stunned and overjoyed, Joanna and her friends rushed to tell the eleven remaining apostles the glorious news. Although the apostles expressed disbelief toward the women, Peter nonetheless ran to the tomb and was amazed to see it empty; learning that Joanna and the others had indeed spoken the truth.

Exploring the Bible with Blessed Joanna

Joanna is honored on May 24 in the Catholic Church. She is listed as a “blessed” in the Roman Martyrology; however, in the early Church years, the words blessed and saint were often used interchangeably. If you have a few extra moments on or near this feast date, consider grabbing a cappuccino and a Bible, and spend a little time pondering verses relevant to this holy biblical woman, Joanna.