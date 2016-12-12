60 second reviews: Silence! Rogue One! Hidden Figures! More!
Wrapping up another holiday mini-season of “Reel Faith,” a batch of six new 60 (or more) second reviews
Steven D. Greydanus
Another “Reel Faith” holiday mini-season is over; if you missed our one-hour season finale on Friday, you can catch it this Thursday at 8:00 PM Eastern (watch NET live).
Although we only did four episodes this mini-season, we had two one-hour specials, so we covered a lot more material than in past holiday seasons. If you caught any of our shows this year, I hope you enjoyed them.
We’ll be back in a few weeks to talk Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, here’s a big batch of new 60-second reviews (although I went long on Silence, and David went long on a couple of others.)
Silence (SDG)
Martin Scorsese’s Silence is simply one of the year’s most difficult and necessary films. (Read my full review.)
An important story you probably don’t know about, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe as NASA “computers” (really!) during the 1960s space race, when NASA’s Langley Research Center was still segregated.
Collateral Beauty (DD)
Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren … how bad could it be? Maybe not as bad as some critics are saying.
Glass half full or half empty? Either way, it’s nothing to sing about.
La La Land (DD)
Full disclosure: I didn’t like this as much as David did. But this is his take.
Steven D. Greydanus
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, and a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark.
With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy.
He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.