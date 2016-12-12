Blogs | Dec. 26, 2016

60 second reviews: Silence! Rogue One! Hidden Figures! More!

Wrapping up another holiday mini-season of “Reel Faith,” a batch of six new 60 (or more) second reviews

Steven D. Greydanus

Another “Reel Faith” holiday mini-season is over; if you missed our one-hour season finale on Friday, you can catch it this Thursday at 8:00 PM Eastern (watch NET live).

Although we only did four episodes this mini-season, we had two one-hour specials, so we covered a lot more material than in past holiday seasons. If you caught any of our shows this year, I hope you enjoyed them.

We’ll be back in a few weeks to talk Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, here’s a big batch of new 60-second reviews (although I went long on Silence, and David went long on a couple of others.)

Silence (SDG)

Martin Scorsese’s Silence is simply one of the year’s most difficult and necessary films. (Read my full review.)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (DD)

“If money is what Disney wants,“ says David DiCerto, borrowing a line from Princess Leia, ”then that’s what they’ll receive.“ (For a second opinion, read my full review.)

Hidden Figures (SDG)

An important story you probably don’t know about, starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe as NASA “computers” (really!) during the 1960s space race, when NASA’s Langley Research Center was still segregated.

Collateral Beauty (DD)

Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Peña, Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren … how bad could it be? Maybe not as bad as some critics are saying.

Passengers (SDG)

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in space. How bad could it be? (Read my full review.)

Sing (DD)

Glass half full or half empty? Either way, it’s nothing to sing about.

La La Land (DD)

Full disclosure: I didn’t like this as much as David did. But this is his take.