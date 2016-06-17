One thing I’ve neglected for awhile is posting 60-second reviews; I haven’t even posted them to Decent Films in awhile. Let’s catch up on that!
Love & Friendship (SDG)
Whit Stillman and Jane Austen! I couldn’t limit myself to 60 seconds on this one.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (DD)
David enjoyed this one more than I did.
Alice Through the Looking Glass (SDG)
Lewis Carrol is now right side up in his grave, having turned over twice.
X-Men: Apocalypse (DD)
I enjoyed this one more than David did. (His take is more typical, I think.)
The Angry Birds Movie (DD)
Thankfully, I missed this one.
Captain America: Civil War (SDG)
I enjoyed this one more than David did. (His take is more typical, I think.) (My full review)
The Jungle Book (SDG)
What Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella was for girls, Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is for boys. (Do it like this, Disney, not like Alice in Wonderland or Maleficent.) (My full review)
Want more? Here are a couple of strays from last year.
Brooklyn (SDG)
If I could pick just one film from 2015 to hold up to filmmakers and say “More like this, please,” I would unhesitatingly choose Brooklyn. (My full review)
Inside Out (SDG)
No matter how many middling sequels Pixar cranks out these days, we’ll always have Inside Out. (My full review)
Steven D. Greydanus
Deacon Steven D. Greydanus is film critic for the National Catholic Register, creator of Decent Films, and a permanent deacon in the Archdiocese of Newark.
With David DiCerto, he co-hosts the Gabriel Award–winning cable TV show “Reel Faith” for New Evangelization Television. Steven has degrees in media arts and religious studies, and has contributed several entries to the New Catholic Encyclopedia, including “The Church and Film” and a number of filmmaker biographies. He has also written about film for the Encyclopedia of Catholic Social Thought, Social Science, and Social Policy.
He has a BFA in Media Arts from the School of Visual Arts in New York, an MA in Religious Studies from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Overbrook, PA, and an MA in Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall in South Orange, NJ. Steven and his wife Suzanne have seven children.