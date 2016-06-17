Blogs | Jun. 17, 2016

Reel Faith! 60 sec reviews! Love & Friendship! More!

Steven D Greydanus

Now that my four-year academic semi-hiatus is over, I hope to be blogging more regularly, as well as writing more movie reviews.

Since I don’t think I’ve blogged about this yet, the Gabriel Award–winning TV show “Reel Faith,” which I co-host with David DiCerto of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Center For Thought and Culture, is currently in its seventh season.

On tonight’s episode David and I discuss Finding Dory and Warcraft (and our Warcraft discussion got more spirited than I expected). Tune in tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern and check it out. (When and where to watch “Reel Faith”)

One thing I’ve neglected for awhile is posting 60-second reviews; I haven’t even posted them to Decent Films in awhile. Let’s catch up on that!

Love & Friendship (SDG)

Whit Stillman and Jane Austen! I couldn’t limit myself to 60 seconds on this one.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (DD)

David enjoyed this one more than I did.

Alice Through the Looking Glass (SDG)

Lewis Carrol is now right side up in his grave, having turned over twice.

X-Men: Apocalypse (DD)

I enjoyed this one more than David did. (His take is more typical, I think.)

The Angry Birds Movie (DD)

Thankfully, I missed this one.

Captain America: Civil War (SDG)

I enjoyed this one more than David did. (His take is more typical, I think.) (My full review)

The Jungle Book (SDG)

What Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella was for girls, Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is for boys. (Do it like this, Disney, not like Alice in Wonderland or Maleficent.) (My full review)

Want more? Here are a couple of strays from last year.

Brooklyn (SDG)

If I could pick just one film from 2015 to hold up to filmmakers and say “More like this, please,” I would unhesitatingly choose Brooklyn. (My full review)

Inside Out (SDG)

No matter how many middling sequels Pixar cranks out these days, we’ll always have Inside Out. (My full review)