Are you a convert? Why did you join the Church?
Are you a “cradle catholic”? Why are you still with the Church?
It’s an important question we should all consider. Not only in order to be prepared for the inevitable question from friends, family and acquaintances, but also for some self-reflection. Chances are, the answer might have changed over time.
Sure, your initial reason for joining or making that life-long commitment to stay with the Church was on the basis of something divisible, something concrete. It might have been sparked by the reality of the Eucharist, or a love for the liturgy. But as time as gone on, and you’ve become more appreciative of your catholicity, you might dig even deeper. What about the Eucharist? What about the liturgy was it? The Eucharist, yes, is the “summit and source” of our faith, but even this reality derives from an even bigger reality: authority. Right? Without the authority of Christ, we wouldn’t have the Eucharist through the hands and words of priests. Even deeper, I think we can go. It can even be backed up to personhood. Christ’s authority is derived from who he is as a person: a person of the Holy Trinity.
So I think about these things from time to time, and I have, in the past few years. And since my appreciation of the reasons I joined the Church, an even further appreciation has formed in the area of obedience to the Church.
Perhaps I joined the Church with a different mentality than some. I was not merely amused by the traditions of the Catholic Church, its art, architecture and expressions of faith, nor its longstanding place in history. I did not join because I was purely pleased by the Church’s numbers and the continuity of teaching. And though I was undeniably rapt by the logical principles that were provided for such teachings as baptism, the Eucharist, the Communion of Saints, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, these were not the sole basis of my decision to join the Catholic Church.
All of these things were and continue to be exceedingly important to me, but the reason I joined the Catholic Church, above all, was because of what the catholic Church is. The catholic Church is not a group of common-minded people. The word “catholic” is not just the namesake of the earliest gathering of believers. This catholic Church is the Body of Christ, without metaphor. As the Body of Christ, the Church contains the authority to teach, the completeness of the Christian Faith, and the presence of a visible structure that communicates its teachings, and transmits the authority of Christ to the Apostles and to every age.
When I joined the Catholic Church, I joined with that discipline in mind. It required my obedience, even if I did not understand. It required my followership, even if I didn’t agree. It required my devotion, even if I didn’t want to.
In my conversion I became completely convinced that the Church, through Christ, was the only infallible communicator of moral and divine truths, and whatever she taught, I wanted to become a slave to.
I wonder if you, the reader, feel the same on the subject. If you think that your obedience to the Church begins with you, as if you’re the one agreeing with the Catholic Church, and therefore, will obey. Or is it not better to first know and trust what the Church is, Christ, and become obedient to that end?
I think total obedience to the Church our Lord and Savior founded is the key to our salvation.
So the only worthwhile virtue is blind obedience? We were given minds to think by God. Engage in what the Jesuits call critical thinking.
I think of the church as a servant that nurtures and assists rather than a master that gives orders. I hear what the church has to say - but not at the expense of forfeiting the voices of conscience, experience, reason, science, psychology and numerous other disciplines/servants that also warrant attention. When they all harmonize, great! When they don’t, we have to discern. The Holy Spirit speaks - but not with just one voice.
Big difference between obedience and blind obedience.Blind obedience is when someone does things that are horrible and wrong and you think you still have to show obedience to a wrong action.The truth supersedes obedience otherwise you have totalitarianism .
This about sums it up for me…..
Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life.
Jesus founded the Catholic Church.
The Catholic Church is the pillar and foundation of Truth.
Obey Francis, Maradiaga, Marx, Kasper, Sparado and Sosa? These men make a mockery of the Church of JPII (Culture of Death) and Benedict (Tyranny of Relativism). They wish to accommodate contemporary secularism. Have you listen to the Cupich lectures? Notice that Francis is about to betray Chinese Catholicism? What do you think will happen in the Youth Synod - very likely some kind of Church approval of homosexual life. Mainline Protestant denominations have gone down this trail. They have all watched people leave in large numbers. The Episcopal/Anglican denomination is near oblivion. Faiths that ask much from their flock are answered with devotion. Faiths that ask little, get little. Mother Church south of the Rio Grande is having its pockets picked by Evangelical denominations. If Francis succeeds in cementing his “paradigm shift” the same thing will happen everywhere. Of course many will simply leave the Church and sleep on Sunday morning - why not if nobody is going to be judged? The Church should be a bulwark against malignant secularism - it was serving that function under JPII and Benedict. If it surrenders to the 21st century it will see no more orphans in the storm joining to find the true and beautiful.