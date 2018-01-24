Daniel Hallé (1614-1675), “The Pregnant Virgin”

Top 10 Pro-Life Bible Verses

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.” (CCC 2271)

Gearing up for all the pro-life conversations that are emerging from the Walks for Life going on nationwide, it’s a useful idea to memorize some Bible verses that defend and demonstrate God’s will for the human child, and all life for that matter. So, here’s my top 10 Bible verses for you to know and offer to your friends and family.

10. Genesis 1:28: “And God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fertile and multiply.’”

Nothing says it as concisely: we are ordered by the God of the Universe to be as fertile as the soil and plants he laid upon the Earth, to multiply as a sign of our fruitfulness.

9. Genesis 9:5-6: “For your lifeblood I will surely require a reckoning; of every beast I will require it and of man; of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for God made man in his own image.”

Leaving no doubt about the value in which we have in our God’s eye, we know that if we are created in God’s image we are called to give life and defend life, just as he does.

8. Psalm 22:10-11: “Upon thee was I cast from my birth, and since my mother bore me thou hast been my God. Be not far from me, trouble is near and there is none to help.”

This is one of many Bible verses—and verses included in this list—that verify that God considers us human, fully, from the moment of conception. The words “since my mother bore me” vividly show us the truth of the beginnings of human life.

7. Psalm 127:3: “Lo, sons are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

If there is a proverbial gift that “keeps giving” it’s children.

6. Matthew 19:18: “He said to him, “Which?” And Jesus said, “You shall not kill, You shall not commit adultery, You shall not steal, You shall not bear false witness . . .”

The sin of murder is the first among the commandments mentioned by Christ to resist. Whatever we are to resist as a matter of human law, we are to protect against mankind committing, and that includes civil law. The safety of the unborn should be among our highest priority. If murder is wrong for one, it is wrong for all.

5. Matthew 7:12: “So whatever you wish that men would do to you, do so to them; for this is the law and the prophets.”

One of the strongest testimonies against abortion are the surviving children of rape and other crimes against the human person. Their parents, thankfully, understood the importance of giving all life the dignity due, regardless of circumstance.

4. John 10:10: “I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”

Full life, for all. Period.

3. Psalm 139:13,15: For thou didst form my inward parts, thou didst knit me together in my mother’s womb. . . . [M]y frame was not hidden from thee, when I was being made in secret, intricately wrought in the depths of the earth.

God forms the child before birth, before ultrasounds, before the human mind even knows or senses a change. God’s wisdom is perfect and his teaching is likewise perfect: all life matters, always.

2. Galatians 1:15: “But when he who had set me apart before I was born, and had called me through his grace.”

I love this verse because it shows continuity between the Old Testament verses where God forms and knows a child in the womb. This wasn’t too antiquated for St. Paul, and it’s not antiquated for us either.

1. Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”

God’s words to Jeremiah apply to all mankind: he knew us, formed us, and consecrates us as his own. Let’s work, all of us, to ensure that all who belong to God in the womb have the right to life, their first right.