(YouTube)

EWTN Brings ‘Catholics Come Home’ to Your Home

You've seen their powerful ‘evangomercials’—now Catholics Come Home has a TV program.

Love conversion stories? Me, too. Shameless plug: check out a video of mine here. I love conversion stories for many reasons, but I mostly enjoy them for the reasons. What are the reasons [this person] joined the Catholic Church? What are the reasons [that person] left their former faith? Or perhaps, if you’ve been Catholic your whole life, what are the reasons you’ve stayed?

While millions might be leaving the Catholic Church, I think it’s very special to hear and read about why people are coming back home, or sticking around. One new program you might enjoy comes from an apostolate you’ve heard of: Catholics Come Home. Perhaps you saw their ad during one of the most viewed television programs, ever, the BCS College Football National Championship in 2012 featuring some familiar faces around college football. I can remember when it had aired on TV for other major events and Catholics online going crazy over it—their commercial is extremely well-made and outspoken.

This familiar company has a new TV program you should definitely watch, and it’s fittingly titled “Catholics Come Home.” EWTN is where you can find the programming, but while you check for you local programing, why not check out the first episode right now? Here it is:

Check out their site for more information: www.catholicscomehome.org