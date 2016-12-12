Simcha Fisher, author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning writes for several publications and blogs daily at Aleteia. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband and ten children. Without supernatural aid, she would hardly be a human being.
In devout circles, it's common to speak of putting oneself third: God comes first, and then we serve anyone who needs us, and finally, we tend to ourselves. It's a good formula, and a much-needed check on the aggressive selfishness of our age.
At the same time, there's a subtle temptation that comes with putting oneself last. We forget that, as members of the body of Christ, there's not really any such thing as "just me." We are all thoroughly intertwined with each other. It really doesn't do the head any good when the arm is bleeding unchecked. The heart doesn't appreciate it if you ignore an infection in the foot. For better or worse, we're stuck with each other, and we must be sure that putting ourselves last doesn't mean neglecting ourselves altogether -- or giving into pride or imprudence and calling it self-sacrifice.
Sometimes, in our desire to practice sacrificial love, we end up sacrificing each other -- and that's not love at all.
Think of the woman who was raised to believe that we must always care for our own. We never, ever abandon our responsibilities or pass them off on someone else. She readily volunteers to nurse her elderly father, who has dementia other complicated medical problems, because that's what family is for. As the disease progresses, the care of her father consumes more and more of her time, and turns her emotional state into a disaster zone. But she is determined not to shirk her duty, just as her father taught her when he was well. Even though there are other options, and even though she has myriad other responsibilities to other people, she heroically sacrifices her days and her nights, too, to caring for him. As his needs become more complicated and consuming, the house becomes a dreadful, purgatorial place for everyone in it, and no one in it is being cared for well -- not the ailing father, not the woman, and not the rest of her family. Finally, a friend takes the drastic step of threatening to report her for elder abuse if she doesn't start looking into nursing homes. The friend knows that everyone has the best intentions, but the idol of self-sacrifice and doing one's duty has blotted out reality. Rather than trying to make sure everyone is cared for, the woman is trying to make sure she cares for everyone, even though it's obvious to everyone else that she can't.
Or how about the woman who is believes in her deepest heart that God should determine their family size, with no input from her. She is besotted with the idea of placing her trust in God and turning her sex life over to Him, and she is fully willing to make whatever personal sacrifice it takes to keep welcoming however many children happen to come along. This plan works well for the first several years of marriage, but then she has to go on bedrest, and they can't afford any in-home help. Right about this time, some of their older children start struggling in school, the teenager is severely depressed and overburdened with picking up the slack, and the three-year-old is setting fires and torturing the cat. And her husband, whom her kids never see because he works sixteen-hour days, grinds his teeth at night in a constant panic over how to pay for the overdue medical bills. But once the baby is born, she is still determined not to be selfish with her fertility. She will not have recourse to any kind of family planning, because her trust is in God. Of course she would like a break and a chance to recover, but she's still ready to put her own health and needs on the back burner. She really is willing to sacrifice herself, out of love! But she doesn't see how many people she's dragging up on that pyre with her.
Or consider a professor who's legendary for his willingness to give his all for his lifework. He's well-known for his sharp wit, which he uses as a way to disguise his deep, passionate love for his students. They all know that if they need help, either with their work or even with a personal problem, he will empty himself out for them, and devote whatever it takes to helping them. He's always been somewhat melancholic, but one year, a combination of chemistry, genetics, and circumstances hits him especially hard, and he sinks into a deep depression. His colleagues notice that he never laughs or smiles anymore. All words come to him like a rebuke, and every story in the news seems like more confirmation that the world is evil and foul. He still drives himself to be open with his students, but they come to him less and less because all he has to offer is bitterness. Finally, someone suggests that he take a sabbatical and see a therapist, maybe even look into an anti-depressant. He recoils with disgust from this idea. He's not that kind of person! He's the one who helps, not the one who needs help! He's a man. He would never cheat or take the easy way out. He'll white knuckle his way through this.
Does any of this sound familiar? The devil is especially pleased when we neglect and disregard others and call it a virtue. Remember, love always looks outward -- but part of what it looks to see is how we are relating to other people. Maybe the phrase "self care" has a bit of an odious pop psych stink about it; but it's really just a form of humility, which means treating yourself like you're no more and no less precious to God than anyone else. That's not only good and just for you, it's good and just for everyone you love.
As someone who grew up in a large family as the oldest child, YES. Thank you for writing this. My mom did a pretty good job overall raising us, but there were definitely times of burnout for her, and I’ve been that ‘teenager picking up the slack’ several times. Now that I’m married and starting my own family, being able to care for my sanity is definitely high on the priority list, just because I’ve seen what it can become if I don’t (so yes, I use NFP to space for mental health reasons, which IS legitimate. I’m young (early 20s) and genetically fertile (Mom had 11 pregnancies), so even though I breastfeed (and follow the 7 eco rules), my fertility comes back pretty early. And I love all my siblings, but I’ve also seen the stress for the family that comes with having a bunch of babies right after one another, and with my temperament, I think it would seriously hinder my ability to care for my kids. Maybe your family, or experience, or season of life is different, and that’s ok, just sharing my individual thought process on it).
So…yes, I know what you’re talking about, and thanks again for writing it.
Dear Simcha Fischer, is what you are saying an expansion on the advice to put the oxygen mask on yourself first when the cabin loses pressure in an airplane? This is an important point, and kinda counter-intuitive.
I can tell you, I have personally known and heard testimony from people like the first two examples. It’s all too common, especially if you’re raised on a system of faith or family-based values. The mentality of “it would be good if there was a little bit more selflessness in the world” is dangerous and part of the problem.
Although born of the best intentions, ultimately the “selflessness” illustrated in those examples plays out as pride and irresponsibility. That “she doesn’t see how many people she’s dragging on that pyre with her”... I feel is the main point of the article. The people who refuse to self-care utterly miss the Sheol they’re creating for those around them, and can be very quick to judge others who’ve acted with more prudence. Perhaps it’s because they feel that as long as they’re making themselves miserable doing it, they must be doing God’s will and can be absolved of any errors?
Other options? Please tell me whose life is worth more…mine or yours….oh, my family needs me so let my mother die….how about all family members being responsible for each other…generation to generation.
I don’t know anyone who lives this selflessly. I’m sure they’re out there however. But in our culture and for the vast majority of people, we don’t need to be reminded to put ourselves first. I wish we had these kinds of problems being too selfless.
As for the bizarre portrait of fertility mentioned in this article, there are few people who are that fertile especially after having just given birth and still nursing. All the while being old enough to have a teenage child and an elderly parent. No that kind of fertility is quite rare. Kind of a bizarre and extreme illustration. I’m sure it has happened but for the vast majority of readers is it really pertinent?
You make some very good points, Simcha, especially when you mention the inter-connectedness of the body. Over the past 14 months, my husband and I have been the primary caregivers of a granddaughter who spent the first three months of her life in a NICU, a daughter suffering from crippling depression and another very quick pregnancy, and a grandson born less than a year after his sister. During this time, our mentally ill son fathered a child out of wedlock. We also saw my husband’s mother have a stroke land her suddenly in a hospital and then take her life three months later. Though she was Catholic, we are the only ones in the family who are also Catholic and so had to plan (and pay for) her funeral, held a 1,000 miles away.
We have not only survived this but have grown through it for two reasons. One, we spent very little time trying to take care of ourselves. If I had had to focus on myself on top of everything else, I would not have made it. Two, we focused on taking care of each other. I didn’t have to think of me because he did. I’m sorry if this sounds simplistic, but it really works.
What friend would threaten to report her friend for elder abuse when her friend is taking care of her father? The article doesn’t mention any specific problem with his care, just that “he is not being cared for well”. That can be a matter of interpretation. I know it was a theoretical story to make a point but in this hypothetical story, we don’t know what “not being cared for well” means. Maybe the friend could visit a few nursing homes and see how well people are cared for in many of them. I’ve worked in them. Maybe she could offer to help with the kids one day a week or help with grocery shopping or some meals…find some way to lighten the load for her friend. Or maybe she could suggest that her friend get someone to come in to help with her father’s care a couple days a week. But threaten her? Wow, with friends like that who needs enemies?
Well, what I generally see though is the complete opposite: parents dumped in nursing homes, “child free” couples or women obsessing about “perfect” timing to plan a family (there is no perfect time.)
I guess you can take even objectively good & decent things like honoring your parents to an extreme rather than look for in-home assistance, etc. But then doesn’t it still become more about you? If you’re doing stuff to a crazy extreme & wearing yourself out, who’s getting actually the attention/pity? Probably not Dad.