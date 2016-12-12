Simcha Fisher, author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning writes for several publications and blogs daily at Aleteia. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband and ten children. Without supernatural aid, she would hardly be a human being.
At our house, we do a good job systematically covering the basic catechism with the kids; but after confirmation, things get a little spotty. We tend to focus more on current events-based catechisis: whatever we hear on the news, that's what we talk about. What does the Church teach about gay marriage? Why do we think IVF is a bad idea? What's the big deal about the death penalty? And so on. This is not a bad way to approach the Faith. It helps the kids understand their practical responsibilities as Catholics in the public school system, and it also leads to good discussions of basic principles of the Faith, like why are we here, anyway, and why is human life worthy of respect?
But still, there are gaps, because we're not approaching the Faith systematically. We've tried many times to work through higher-level theology books, and we keep fizzling out. So we plowed our way through Peter Kreeft's excellent Your Questions, God's Answers, which is aimed at teenagers. It's solid but chatty, without being condescending. Even though it's a bit goofy in spots, I recommend this book as a conversation starter. It wasn't hard to read a page or so a night at least a few times a week, and many fruitful discussions sprang from this routine.
Now, we've started Michael Dubruiel's The How-To Book of the Mass: Everything You Need to Know, But No One Ever Taught You (OSV, revised 2007), and I couldn't be more pleased. My older kids are certainly quiet and respectful at Mass, but I would love for them to be more engaged, and I think this book will be transformative -- not only for them, but for me and my husband, too. Let's face it, we have some gaps in our educations, too.
We're just reading a page a day, and I've learned something every day so far. The very first chapter tells us what the word "Mass" means. How did I somehow not know this? It comes from the Latin dismissal phrase, "Ite missa est," which, says Dubrueil, "means 'Go, it is sent' -- the 'it' being the Church."
Dubruiel says:
The fact that we call this greatest of Christian prayers the "dismissal" points to the essence of what it means to be a follower of Jesus Christ. Our Lord calls us to Himself, and through His saving act invites us to a unity with God the Father through the power of His Holy Spirit. Jesus makes communion with God possible. But following Jesus does not stop with this communion, for once He has united us to Himself, He sends us forth with a mission (a dismissal).
"Go" is one of His final words to His disciples as He ascends into heaven in the Gospel of Matthew's account (Matthew 28:19). Hence, the way every Mass ends with "go" is at the heart of what we came to the Mass for -- to be empowered by God and sent forth again.
That's something to think about! You can see that Dubruiel packs a lot of theology into a few short sentences, and he has a great gift of clarity. It's an immensely practical, forthright, and thorough manual. The format is very user-friendly, and works well for busy people.
If you're a new Catholic, or an old Catholic looking for a resource to deepen your understanding of the Mass or of your faith in general, or if you realize your participation in the Mass has become perfunctory and you're hoping to become more engaged, this book is ideal. It would make a wonderful confirmation gift, too. You can read more excerpts from the book here.
I’d love to hear more about the “how” you read with the older ones. Right after dinner? Wait till the littles go down to bed? I’d love to do something similar but with a large family there’s just so much bedlam…
God bless you,Simcha. Thank you for the beautiful, thoughtful, and thought provoking things that you write!
Simcha, I think this book is great too. Did you know that Michael Dubruiel was the husband of Amy Welborn, the Catholic writer and blogger? Michael passed away several years ago unexpectedly. I wasn’t sure if you knew that based on the tense you included in this piece. Anyway may he rest in peace and I’m glad you enjoyed his writing.
Looks like a great book. And thank you, Mr. Coco, for your helpful list. I’ve read all of those, and nowhere in them do they tell an average Catholic layman whether or not it’s okay to hold hands during the Lord’s Prayer or use the oran posture (it’s not). For that, I had to read Mass Confusion: The Do’s and Don’t's of Liturgical Worship by Jimmy Akin, which unfortunately, is a little out-of-date since the indult for females to assist at the altar was granted by Rome.
Given that catechesis in the US was abysmal for about thirty-some years after Vatican II, the chances of many weekly-Mass attending Catholics of knowing the ins and outs of the community worship at our local parishes are not very high. The 2011 translation of the liturgy has helped greatly in restoring a sense of the sacred that was weakened, but there’s still work to do. A helpful guide like this one that is accessible to educate Catholic churchgoers will do good.
This book isn’t meant to replace the other resources such as the Missal and the Catechism, but to complement them. Why the either/or attitude? ;-)
Daily Roman Missal
According to the Roman Missal,Third Edition
Catechism of the Catholic Church 97 Edition Revised
Above is the prescription of the teaching authority of the Catholic Church.
I know to hard