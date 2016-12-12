Simcha Fisher, author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning writes for several publications and blogs daily at Aleteia. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband and ten children. Without supernatural aid, she would hardly be a human being.
Here's the full translated text of the latest in-flight interview with Pope Francis, which wasn't very long. This is the first time I've read an interview with the Pope and though, "Ohh. I see. All right, then."
Let me explain. The interviewers brought up a wide range of topics. One was a question about his brief meeting with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and what it signified. The Pope explained (and all emphasis throughout this post is mine):
This morning when I walked out, there was Senator Bernie Sanders who came to the congress on “Centessimus Annus.” He knew that I was leaving at that time and he had the courteousness to greet me. I greeted him and his wife, and another couple with him that was staying in Santa Marta, because all of the members of the congress, except the heads of state who I believe were staying in their embassies, were staying at the Santa Martha residence. I gave a greeting and nothing more. A greeting is an educated thing to do and does not mean to be mixed up with politics. If someone thinks that to give a greeting means to get mixed up in politics, I think he needs a psychiatrist.
At another point, they asked him why he chose to bring Muslim refugee families back with him, rather than sending a message by rescuing Christian refugees. He said:
I didn’t make a religious choice between Christians and Muslims. These three families had their documents in order. There were, for example, two Christian families who didn’t. This is not a privilege. All 12 of them are children of God. It’s a privilege to be a child of God.
What do these two responses have in common? They show a man who responds directly to the situation and to the people in front of him. Rather than thinking more broadly about all the possible ramifications of all the possible interpretations of his behavior, and rather than refusing to act until all the possible ducks are in line, he simply responds to the needs of the person in front of him. Bernie Sanders shows up? He greets him. Muslim families need rescuing? He rescues them.
This is the kind of person he is. It is also the kind of pope he is. There are benefits and drawbacks to being this kind of pope. We're already pretty familiar with the drawbacks. I think the CDC is ready to acknowledge a new public health risk: Franscogenic Panic Disorder. It afflicts conservatives and progressives equally, and is marked by hair pulling, teeth grinding, hypertension, and a general feeling of confusion, disorientation, and an uncontrollable urge to leap to conclusions.
On the other hand, he is setting an example of immediacy which we would all do well to follow. He responds directly to the person and the need in front of him, putting other concerns on the back burner, and he seems to expect us to do the same when we're confronted with his words and his behavior: responding to what is immediately in front of us.
One of the interviewers on the plane asked him about the infamous footnote 351, the one that has been causing American Catholics to tear out their hair and call down fire from heaven.
"Jean-Marie Guenois (Le Figaro): I had the same question, but it’s a complementary question, because you wrote [a footnote for] Amoris Laetitia on the problems of the divorced and remarried (Footnote 351). Why put something so important in a little note? Did you foresee the opposition, or did you mean to say that this point isn’t that important?
Pope Francis: One of the recent popes, speaking of the Council, said that there were two councils: the Second Vatican Council in the Basilica of St. Peter, and the other, the council of the media. When I convoked the first synod, the great concern of the majority of the media was Communion for the divorced and remarried, and, since I am not a saint, this bothered me, and then made me sad. Because, thinking of those media who said, this, this and that,---do you not realize that that is not the important problem? Don’t you realize that, instead, the family throughout the world is in crisis? Don’t we realize that the falling birth rate in Europe is enough to make one cry? And the family is the basis of society. Do you not realize that the youth don’t want to marry? Don’t you realize that the fall of the birth rate in Europe is to cry about? Don’t you realize that the lack of work or the little work (available) means that a mother has to get two jobs and the children grow up alone? These are the big problems. I don’t remember the footnote, but, for sure, if it’s something general in a footnote it’s because I spoke about it, I think, in Evangelii Gaudium."
In other words, he's saying that he saw an immediately problem and wanted to address it. He realized that many people (and don't forget, Americans are not the entire Church! We tend to think that our concerns are The Concerns of the Church; but it ain't necessarily so) were pantingly awaiting clarification, one way or the other, on how the Church is to respond to Catholics who are divorced and remarried; but he did not think that this was the immediate problem in front of him. So that is not the main thing that he addressed in Amoris Laetitia. That problem, he relegated to a footnote, to be addressed in other ways at other times; and on the plane, he directed people to Evangelii Gaudium and to the words of Cardinal Schönborn.
Am I crazy in love with his approach? No, I am not. I wish that he would be more careful and more slow-moving. I have heard people say things like, "The Church says that I'm living in adultery, but Pope Francis says that I should follow my conscience. Now I don't know what to think." The Pope is not actually saying this, but he's not making it hard to imagine he might be about to, if they listen mainly to "the council of the media." So, boo.
But, look here. He is the Pope. If we continue to wish that he were not the Pope, or if we continue to wish that he had a different approach, then after a while it really does begin to be our fault. If wishes were fishes, then the Church would be even more of a mess than it is today, because we that we all wish for things that we cannot have, rather than looking for the benefit in the things that are.
And there is a benefit. There is a lesson to be learned; and if we continue to refuse to learn this very clear lesson, then we are fools. He is the Pope; this is his approach. If we're going to call ourselves adults in the faith, then it behooves us to respond to him in the way that he clearly wants us to respond to him, by the example he sets and by the actual words that come out of his mouth. He wants us to take him at his word, to listen to what he's saying right now. He does not always speak methodically, but he definitely doesn't speak in code.
He's the pope of the immediate. Unless we really like that feeling of having our hair on fire, then we need to learn how to be the flock of the immediate.
Please pray for the Twenty Million of our Islamic Brothers and Sisters, Families, in Yemen who will soon be with our Father in Heaven. The US government is blocking food and water to the country of Yemen. A hideous criminal action to murder by starvation 20 million humans, the most despicable mass murder ever. God have mercy on all for looking on and failing to stand against this atrocity, may God have mercy on our souls for our ignorance, indifference to the suffering of the poorest of the poor. As we in the US accept and condone murder, hate, revenge by soo many to our Brothers and Sisters in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, we bring great tribulation to our families, our posterity, in our acceptance to our own evil, we teach and pass this failure on to our children. We now find ourselves morally bankrupt, devoid of charity and humanity, to our Brothers and Sisters the Islamic and our own, poor and downtrodden who walk amongst us.
Appreciation sincere for your prayers Susan, but the very real & logical comparison is: that just as folk think they are in a valid marriage when they aren’t, so might an abdication be comparably invalid. One suspects marriages have been declared invalid, for example, because despite the vows made, those who made them did not understand the full implications of their actions; which again, could also apply to an abdication.
*
And Chris, t’is indeed upsetting to think a valid marriage might be declared otherwise, in se, albeit especially if that happened due to a corrupt clergy. But while clerical corruption is an acknowledgeable historical reality, not least recently, this only can obscure, but in no way damage truth.
*
Nor would it be damaged by the subsequent weak leadership of a Pope whose abdication was, & may some day formally be ruled, invalid.
*
Mind you, not arguing this is the case, only that it could be, & might explain a good deal if so.
Dear Southern, you are right to recall the comforting dogma of “sensus fidei”. The faithful have been through a lot, without losing their way. There were/are those who used Vatican II to break with the Church, claiming Vatican II had lost everything (I am not speaking of anyone here on-line, but of personal friends). There were/are those who used Vatican II as an excuse to break with the Church over women priests, homosexual unions, contraception (again, I am speaking of my own friends). There were/are those who misuse the Theology of the Body of Pope Saint John Paul II to condemn others, or to go wild themselves. There were/are those who now seem to forget that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI promoted an adult faith, robust enough to hold out against the modern world, and deep enough to embrace the sinners Christ came to save. He warned us then that “Christ’s mercy is not grace that comes cheap”, nor an excuse for “the trivialization of evil.” Pope Francis is merely continuing the same themes his predecessors focused on. And that is good evidence of the Sensus Fidei of which you spoke.
Two words: “Sensus fidei”. I want to be charitable like you, Simcha, and want to believe he is not politically motivated, not tearing at the roots of truths taught for centuries starting with our Lord. HOWEVER, the Catechism speaks about the sense of the faithful and they as a whole cannot err in matters of morality and teachings of our faith. A dear priest reminded me of this. This means you and I can also be guided by the Holy Spirit and we can sense when something isn’t right FROM TRUTHS TAUGHT TO US BY OUR OWN CHURCH. We don’t make these beliefs up ourselves. Au contraire - we are trying to remind each other of Jesus’ words - and warnings. When Pope Francis is vague, my heart sinks. Something isn’t right - I feel it in my core. The Devil loves when things aren’t clear. He loves it when people make up their own minds about their sin not really being a sin. He harvests souls this way. Pope Francis seems to focus on wanting people to feel good now than saying go and sin no more as our Lord did when he encountered sin. He loved, He revealed the truth to them, He warned them to sin no more. There is a hell and it needs to be feared. We must be on guard! Pope Francis has is 1/2 right - the love part; but to truly love he needs to reveal the truth to us sinners! Somehow, the Holy Spirit will even use Pope Francis to whatever purpose he is to serve according to God’s plan. We have to endure it, whatever that is. Just pray. Stay close to what you were taught. Even the Pope can’t change Jesus’ teachings, we know that as Baptized Catholics.
Dear antigon, there is no real, logical comparison between determining the validity of a marriage (marriage is far more than a “vow”, and can be legitimately tested by a Tribunal), and the decision of a pope to resign for good cause, as other popes have done before.
A Tribunal’s finding of nullity means that, from the start, the couple was not joined sacramentally. It does not mean that there is, necessarily, any fault to be assigned. Maybe one member was simply not capable of making the commitment needed for matrimony. But it is painful. I pray you find peace.
antigon that is a really upsetting thought to me. because if we start going down that road then there is no truth. vows to God meaning nothing
Good article and helpful, however, words are powerful and need to be used carefully by those who have alot of attention on them. Guiding souls is very important and I would think someone being confused by how something is being said or taking it as permission to not call a sin a sin would be a great loss.
A father grew weird, we can not stand his incorhearent talk at the dinner table anymore. We wonder where he got all these strange ideas. I can not stand the way he spend our family money which my grand, grand grand father sacrificed for us. He goes out with weird people who has total different belief, he even brings them to home! He even make us to pay for this! I feel like I may check him in!
Yea, that’s good stuff, just like the things people were saying about Jesus for the past two thousand years. Its funny how some faith is weak, lets pray for each other, and even pray for our great leader, Holy Father Pope Francis, number one.
I seemed to have missed all of the infallible teachings our holy father has made. Look, his opinion is better than my opinion any day and I’m too sure of yours either
Just for the record, & without knowing all the permutations of the arguments, seems fair to propose the possibility that: if a Sacramental vow can be rejected as invalid even tho one or both of the spouses holds otherwise, surely this might apply to a lesser matter - like an abdication.
*
Maybe that vow was valid, maybe it wasn’t or isn’t, independent of what the person who made the vow believes.
*
And so similarly not impossible Benedict’s abdication was invalid, even despite what he himself believes about it.
*
Uncomfortable as that (like discovering one’s vows meant nothing) might make folk, then despite appearances - again like those invalid Sacramental vows - if true, then Padre Bergoglio t’aint in fact a successor after all.
My hair is not on fire, Simcha.
But it seems like someone’s pants is on fire.
Or maybe lots of pants are on fire… in this church of weird surprises and no guilt.
Maria, intimate relationships find pain in offending the beloved. A “free for all” of lascivious behavior would look, smell, and feel like a counterfeit of love. Watching movies/TV that depict sin does not necessarily denote an interaction with sin.
.
*Mercy* for those who have been tempted to or even succumbed to a counterfeit should come naturally to us. What pain! What suffering. As much as he might like to, Satan is not capable of reproducing joy. Joy has only one source. The good thing is that God can even draw good from evil for one who repents. —How beautiful.
Why does the conclave have to be a secret? What goes on during the election of a pope that I, as a catholic, am not allowed to see? The Holy Spirit guiding the cardinals would be interesting to experience with the help of microphones and robotic cameras. Can you imagine the global television audience for such an event?
So perhaps, in reality, these secret conclaves are much more pedestrian events than one may think with deals, agreements, and dare I say a dose of backstabbing. Human nature at its best.
The Holy Spirit will not allow the teachings of the church to change in matters of faith and morals, no matter who is elected pope. I see that as being much more important than this idea that somehow the Holy Spirit is guiding each cardinal’s hand as they fill out their ballots.
I think Andy makes a very good, practical point. Pope Francis’ seeming laxity on moral matters is a temptation to many of us. Just speaking for myself, I want to stay the course on Church teaching, but when the Holy Father himself gives a shrug to sin, it is hard not to think that maybe sin isn’t such a big deal after all. Why am I trying so hard? Maybe birth control isn’t a big deal . . . Maybe I can watch that lascivious show . . . . you get the point. This is admittedly wrong, but a temptation nonetheless . . .
Very well put. So is it a mistake to say that he invited Bernie Sanders to the Vatican?
I hate to be the bearer of bad news folks but our Holy Father Pope Francis was duly elected by the Conclave guided by the Holy Spirit and will remain our Pope until the Holy Spirit decides otherwise so deal with it. May God grant Pope Francis a long and fruitful papacy.
I don’t think Francis is confusing at all. Our new Pope does not diminish what JPII or Benedict taught. What’s confusing is how adults in this country can’t differentiate between the VAST differences of moral formation or maturity that exist in individuals. It’s not like Francis is saying that some poor screw-up is off the hook for his or her actions. No way. Sins have a way of providing sufficient hell for the perpetrator. Nobody gets away with anything. It’s like the Catholics who think they behave like good boys and girls want the screw ups to get thrown out of the clubhouse, or at least wear a scarlet letter. That’s evil. The one who needs the field hospital the MOST is the one who is too spiritually blinded by their pride to see it. Does that remind you of another notable character in history that compared himself to God? Would a Puritan Catholic actually go up to a five-year-old and explain to her that her Mommy and Daddy can’t be married anymore because they’re sinners? I doubt it. Most sane people would see the light if a beautiful little family was standing in front of them, and the morality police was attempting to separate them.
.
“In order to save the village we needed to destroy it.”
Dear Simcha, perhaps we could call him the pope of the Holy Spirit? The Holy Spirit is terribly mysterious. But then, if we look at how confused the disciples were at the Death, and then at the Resurrection (!) of our Lord, it seems Jesus was confusing, too. And He told us He said only what the Father told Him to say? It seems God just may be hard to understand! He is so deceptively simple! And now, here He is, living among us, continually teaching and leading His Church, to which He gave Pope Francis at exactly this moment in time…. (This moment, when martyrdom is once more becoming something of the “norm” for followers of the Crucified. How beautiful the faces of those 21 men on the shore of the Sea. I want to go to Heaven with them.)
Actually, I feel like a child being tossed in the air by my great and wonderful Father, Who will always catch me. I just wish everyone else could relax and enjoy His game.
All we can do is pray for an early death. My poor, poor Church.
Simcha,
I have ceased listening to him, much less follow him.
And…my hair is not on fire.
His actions betray a political method first, last and always. This is very Jesuit.
His speech is very Jesuit…..Imprecise, vague words which can mean anything to anyone.
It’s getting a bit darker everywhere. The enemies of the Church are pleased.
Different people have different gifts, look at things in different ways. Together all believers make up the body of Christ. Our Lord was noted for his compassion. What will we all and each be noted for? It is my belief that the Lord has called and appointed Francis and my prayer is that he will be true to the Lord and follow our Lords example and leading.
1959CE, The Church moves for NO ONE!, and No one expects it to.
1962CE, The Church “Seemed” to Move, and this coincided with several historical events, JFK, Vietnam, Haight-Ashbury, Woodstock, Kent State, etc. which gave everyone the Impression that THEY CAUSED THE CHURCH TO “SEEMINGLY” Move, and so some person’s got this false boost to their EGO’s, Because they thought they caused that (which they didn’t). Lots of people learned the wrong lesson there.
We set up this expectation and we are going to have to live with it.
Or maybe we don’t have to, maybe someone has just not explained the event in a way that allows everyone to see, THAT NOTHING HAPPENED IN 1962, And Nothing Happened in 1967, at least not what they were wanting.
Pope Francis has caused great confusion in the Church. Whether it comes about by his own words, or mis-translations and media spin, is irrelevant. He seems to never clarify his remarks, but just moves on to the next press conference and plane trip while people are left scratching their heads. Ironically, the theology that he (and his supporters) seem to espouse is along the lines of gradualism, culpability and other subjective arguments for the presence of sin in a person’s actions. I would argue that Pope Francis’ own words are reason enough to question the absoluteness of sinful nature in our actions. I myself am questioning things that I once believed to be intrinsically sinful in all circumstances, simply because the leader of my church on earth has left me questioning.
So,12 people went from greece to vatican and not a single christian among them. hahaha that is not surprising.
“The Pope’s Approach Can Be Frustrating, But He’s Still Our Pope”
That’s what I previously thot till the Pope pulled his latest revolting gameplaying, his tacit political endorsement of the virulently pro abortion Sanders and his socialism. Sanders and likeminded pro abortion public figures obviously belong nowhere near the Vatican. Pope Francis has been cowardly, stupid and deceitful. Unless he changes, he’s thoroughly corrupt. Pray for him, that he finally returns to God, finds backbone and sense. Stops the disgusting transparent politics and game playing, constantly chipping away at a Church Orthodoxy.
Ok - so if you truly see that the falling birthrate and failure to form families are the world’s real problem today, why have you bent all your efforts to forcing the world’s bishops - for the most part again their will and conscience - into accepting communion for the divorced and remarried as if its the leading issue of the day? To me, this is the #1 thing that show that Francis’s supposed prioritization of the poor and marginalized is a load of crap: so you’re all about the problems of the poor, and all you can think about is de-stigmatizing divorce? Seriously? Talk about first-world problems!
Thank you. I love pope Francis, although I must admit I often have a VERY difficult time understanding his communication style. It was so much easier to read the crystal-clear words of Pope Benedict!
.
Then I think of the “communication styles” of the apostles: Impulsive Peter—our first pope, deep-thinking John, Type-A Paul, were all following Christ, and leading us to Him.
.
We do live in interesting times; I don’t like the lack of clarity any more than anyone else, but we have to believe that God is allowing this situation for reasons only He knows, and God will bring good out of it. I do believe that Pope Francis is very loving, and means well. There are surely MANY beautiful benefits coming from Pope Francis of which we are not yet aware. He is able to reach some people who would not have listened to others. God has given him unique gifts. If we feel our hair catching fire, let’s just train ourselves to see that as a “trigger” to pray more!
.
Although we know that confusion can be very dangerous, we also know that sometimes the Good Lord allows dangerous situations for the greater good. We must pray for our Holy Father; we must trust God. Remember, especially in this year of Mercy: “Jesus, I Trust in You”!
.
It does no good to fret about things I cannot change. That’s why I don’t have the sense of panic about the pope that I have seen so much. Trust that God is in control. What we all can do is agree to pray for Pope Francis.
I understand what the author is trying to say here, but unfortunately her response strays into some rather problematic territory.
The obedience we owe to any pope is not blind obedience based on fideism.
Any Catholic who refused to respond to one of the anti-popes in the way that he wanted them to was not a fool, or a disobedient Catholic.
No, I’m not saying that Francis is an anti-pope (I don’t believe that for a second), I’m just merely trying to highlight that the proposal that we should blindly go along with whatever a pope asks of us isn’t actually Catholic - instead it’s a recipe for disaster and a formula for spiritual abuse (‘you MUST do what I tell you, regardless of what that is, because I’m the leader!)
In fact, this is the very problem that underpinned the sexual abuse crisis - a blind obedience to authority that refused to allow room for a charitable and just exercise of the gift of reason and conscience, and as a result a lot of innocent people were irreparably harmed.
It also seems to be predicated on the flawed belief that a papal conclave is covered by infallibility, and that no man, other than the one chosen by the Holy Spirit can actually win the vote - but that’s not actually Catholic belief either (once again, this is not a statement about Pope Francis - just a general observation about Catholic belief.)
The first Christians definitely shouldn’t have followed Saint Peter to the courtyard fire and then denied Christ three times with him before fleeing, instead, the right thing to do in that situation was to stay with John (The Church) and follow Mary (the first disciple) to the foot of the cross.
It seems to me that the mature Catholic response to the pope (any pope) is to maintain a charitable respect for the office, to embrace with fidelity all that is good, and to prayerfully stay with Mary and the Church if the pope wanders off into problematic areas.
Yet another “What the Pope Really Ment to Say” blog. Pope Francis is a bad pope. The Church survived bad popes in the past, the Church will survive Francis. Stop pretending he is a good Pope. The National Catholic Register is losing creadablity.
Thank God for the cardinals who pop up to give clarification!
I have to agree with Maria. Pope Francis may be sincere but he is sowing confusion into the Church. Where people are looking for clarity he offers only obfuscation. His latest exhortation is only going to cause problems in the Church as it is interpreted differently in every diocese in the world. It’s not only Americans who are disturbed by his shoot from the hip, reactionary approach. He puts love before truth and I don’t think that is a wise decision. Jesus said, “For this reason I was born and for this reason I came into the world. To testify to the truth.” People who love others tell them the truth. Adultery leads to separation from God, which leads to hell, regardless of what your conscience says about the matter.
Pope Francis goes so far as to suggest in Amoris Laetitia that it is possible for someone in an improper union to be not guilty of mortal sin because they are unaware of the fact that they are in a sinful relationship, and thus may be eligible for the sacraments. How exactly would it be possible for an observant Catholic to be unaware of an irregular marriage in any parish with a half-way competent priest? Shouldn’t we inform them of that fact before offering the Eucharist to them?
I personally think that the Church should offer the Eucharist to everyone. Saint Paul said that taking the Eucharist in a state of sin can bring down condemnation or judgement upon our soul. But we forget that he goes on to say that that might be a good thing. “but since we are judged by [the] Lord, we are being disciplined so that we may not be condemned along with the world.” The Eucharist may be the exact discipline sinners need in order to not be condemned.
That being said, I don’t appreciate Pope Francis’ off the cuff statements and ambiguity on doctrine. I don’t appreciate his choice of advisors or his over-emphasis on matters that are clearly political and not theological. I am tired of hearing Catholic pundits desperately trying to spin his statements or writings in a positive manner. I am also tired of pundits telling us to stop griping because he’s the Pope. I know he’s our Pope. That doesn’t mean he is a good one. Only time will tell. When truth is sacrificed to spare people’s feelings, we have done them no favor. Instead, we may have done them grave harm by allowing them to continue marching along the wide road.
You are assuming that all is as it seems, which is your right. It’s possible from the evidence at hand to see things another way. I don’t think any of these actions are “spontaneous” responses to the immediate. They are all planned. You read about Francis, and what comes through is that he is very canny and actually does not act spontaneously. The people - elderly, disabled, babies - are all presented to him by others. The whole refugee trip was planned by The community of San Egidio and the families picked by them:
” But with their hopes of a new life in limbo, the Greek island was no less a prison to them for that - until representatives of the Catholic Sant-Egidio community began to raise the possibility of a transfer to Italy, without ever mentioning the pope or his plane.”
I think this “pope of the immediate” is baloney. When Pope Francis greeted BS and said it was the educated thing to do and was not political, he was right. But that belies what actually happened. The Vatican, i.e., the pope, invited BS to attend the conference, to come to the Vatican. He did not invite Hillary, Trump, or Cruz, or Kasich, one of his flock. He invited the socialist candidate. Bernie being there was political. His greeting of the Bern wasn’t. Pope Francis is not stupid, he has seen what his immediate responses cause in the media, and he keeps on giving them. I see his concern for the demise of the family, but is it not the acceptance of modernity that has given us this crisis? People are not just leaving Christianity in the west, they are avoiding the notion of a God altogether. Will a relaxing of mores bring more people to faith, or will it cause them wonder, “Why bother?”
I appreciate the general point of the article, but we have to keep history in view also. There have been really bad popes in the history of the Church. We all know this, but we (particularly those of us under 40) have been lulled into complacency by the papacy of JPII and BXVI, among others. Was the problem with the Borgia Popes really a problem of “approach?” Was there a benefit to having had these men as Pope? Probably not. What we need now is an honest reflection about what the laity are to do when there is a problematic Pope—an actual problematic Pope, who appoints the most progressive and/or heretical clerics to be his advisors or to be placed in high places. This is not a “council of the media” problem. It is a Pope Francis problem. Any orthodox theologian would say as much, though probably not publicly, to give as little scandal as possible.
I really liked this article. Thank you for it!
“He’s the pope of the immediate. Unless we really like that feeling of having our hair on fire, then we need to learn how to be the flock of the immediate.”
No, thank you. The Church of the Now responds reflexively to whatever pops up in its face. Was it the right response? I dunno, things keep popping up so we really haven’t had the time to think about it. That’s a Church never acting, always reacting. That’s a Church that lets the times dictate how it should act.
The Catholic Church, on the other hand, moves slowly and thoughtfully. Wisdom is found in prayer and thought, neither of which can be rushed. The Catholic Church doesn’t immediately grab whatever solution pops into its head every time the world gets up in its face. It applies reason and discernment to its 2000 year tradition and then answers in its own time. It’s a Church that acts. It’s a Church that lets Christ dictate how it should act and then in turn dictates His terms to the world.
So, I’m sorry. I cannot learn to be a flock of the immediate. There is no wisdom in such a proposition, I’m very sorry to say. I know that Pope Francis is my pope, I need no reminder. But that doesn’t make all of this okay.
I love him.
.
He hasn’t set my hair on fire even a little. He challenges us to be better, with the words of a grandfather who isn’t burdened with his pretenses and PhD. Children aren’t impressed by erudite words laden with theologyspeak. He says what he must, and doesn’t need a press secretary to clean it up for the touchy. Can we blame him for making sport of us when we deserve it? —For guilting us to come out of our whitewashed walls? He tells the plain truth, and has nothing to hide. Let the theologians who have the luxury to revel in their language of angels, recite their theology to signal each other, and form their exclusive team! Let them get up to their podiums, knit their brows and found institutes that have titles like “The defense of Truth institute”. Let them have their *serious reservations*, and say so on EWTN.
.
Yesterday, as my nine year old son approached an old homeless woman carrying a sign, I coached him, drawing upon our good Papa’s words,saying, “when you give it to her don’t forget to look her in the eyes, and make her feel important.”
.
She smiled so sweetly back at him saying “Thank you, and God bless you.”
I wouldn’t be exaggerating to say that my son was immersed in joy—a moment in heaven. He was so touched by that encounter. Her eyes, such a bright blue in contrast to the deep sun scorched brown of her skin reminded me of my grandmother. My son pondered out loud affirming the reality that we are all equally loved and cherished by God. It made such perfect sense to him in that moment, despite her condition ! Thank you Papa. What a living theology lesson for us.
.
I used to be afraid of the homeless. I used to obey the instructions that had been handed down by pastors and people who fear them swarming and congregating—a blight upon our beautiful city. I had no reason to question the fact that I was enabling their dereliction.
.
On Saturday,a young girl in San Francisco came up to my husband on the sidewalk. There was such urgency in her voice, and little doubt of what she needed the money for. As she passed us, I heard her sigh with deep relief several times in a row. We gave her the absolute best we could at that moment,being fully present to her, and showing her the regard of a family member, a sister. They often apologize over and over again with shame making excuses for what has reduced them to carrying a sign. It’s heart breaking.
.
In a different life, under different circumstance,she could be *me*. I have no doubt about it.
It could be me needing a home
It could be me needing a fix
a divorce
a safe place
an annulment
reassurance that I matter
Holy Communion to conquer my darkness, (when others would claim I’m too foul for Him).
Thank you Pope Francis for doing what comes naturally to you: pulling the words of angels, down from the clouds, and into the ditch and the dust of the road.
“He’s the pope of the immediate. Unless we really like that feeling of having our hair on fire, then we need to learn how to be the flock of the immediate.”
Well, in a way, of course. We always want to meet the needs of those in front of us. But if I, as a simple RCIA Director, can grasp that when I give an answer to a candidate, I need to qualify it sufficiently so that it is an accurate answer, you’d think a Jesuit Pope could grasp this as well…especially since he must know that the media stands ever-ready to distort his message, either through ignorance and/or malice. As the Pope of the 1.2 billion member Catholic Church, I wish he would raise his consciousness as to the needs of all Catholics and be aware that his message does not stop at the person directly in front of him at a given moment.
I believe that this Pope should stay in the Vatican and not give interviews. He does not speak clearly and causes a lot of confusion.
Sigh. Oooookay.