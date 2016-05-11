Simcha Fisher, author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning writes for several publications and blogs daily at Aleteia. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband and ten children. Without supernatural aid, she would hardly be a human being.
Indiana has installed two Safe Haven drop boxes for unwanted newborns, and the Knights of Columbus have pledged to fund the installation of one hundred boxes in the state. There are safe haven laws in all fifty states, allowing parents to leave their unharmed newborns in a designated spot without being prosecuted for abandonment.
I first saw the story in reported in Gawker. The title and tag are defensively jocular, but the story itself is delivered fairly straight:
Republican state Rep. Casey Cox told the AP at the time that the book drop for babies was a “natural progression” of safe haven laws that permit parents to give up their newborns at hospitals and police stations without fear of prosecution. But even though there are safe haven laws enacted in all 50 states, thousands of abandoned children slipped through the cracks.
Dawn Geras, president of the Save the Abandoned Babies Foundation in Chicago, said safe haven laws have resulted in more than 2,800 safe surrenders since 1999. But more than 1,400 other children have been found illegally abandoned, nearly two-thirds of whom died.
The Indiana boxes are produced by a company called Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which was founded by Monica Kelsey, a firefighter and paramedic who has been advocating for baby drops for years. (Kelsey’s mother, a rape survivor, abandoned her at the hospital where she was born.) The Knights of Columbus of Indiana have promised to pay for the first 100 boxes to be installed.
The box automatically locks and signals emergency dispatchers, so babies are retrieved from the padded, climate-controlled boxes within five minutes. Pretty straightforward win. Mothers can remain anonymous and avoid prosecution, and babies don't slowly suffocate in a toilet or dumpster. Even if you don't care about the suffering of full-term babies, most people can agree that drop boxes are better for women than the emotional and legal consequences of just dumping the baby and walking away.
So, then, the comments.
I know, I know: never read the comments. But they really are part of the story, because they succinctly illustrate the way we always talk about unplanned pregnancy in the U.S.: a story about unwanted babies is always a story about abortion, and a story about abortion is a story about how women are to blame, because women give birth, and that is the one thing that women must not do.
Here are a few comments:
This is apparently preferable to abortion? What a sad commentary on our society.
Another:
I assume this must be part of the anti-abortion thing.
And another:
F*** no it’s not better than abortions. What do you think happens to all those babies, even if they were rescued? Who raises them? Do you think life in foster care is a picnic?
Another commenter takes up the foster care idea, saying:
[An abandoned baby] will go from home to home inevitably getting abused physically and/ or sexually and definitely be a meal ticket to many of those foster parents, along the way. At 18,now grown baby will be tossed out to fend for themselves without support and with all sorts of emotional trauma to overcome, whether they turn to crime or drugs to cope they will end up in and out of jail. Essentially that baby will be a meal ticket all their life for everyone from neglectful foster parents, overwhelmed social workers to the incarceration system.
(Never mind that the woman who founded the baby box program in question was, herself, an abandoned baby conceived in rape. All foster children are abused and turn to crime; better kill 'em.)
A number of commenters pursue the inevitable argument that abortion is the solution because it unmakes the problem. There is no argument against murder, they say, as long as the child is too undeveloped to realize it's being murdered. They're not aware, so who cares? (Never mind that, by this argument, we could ethically smother these commenters in their sleep, as long as the smotherer is careful not to wake them in the process.)
All of these arguments turn up every time, and it doesn't matter that they are nonsensical. They feel sharp and darkly humorous, so they pass.
Eventually, the commenters work their way around to that same old, same old, same old answer: this wouldn't be a problem if we had more contraception. Here's one:
Their solution reminds me of that old country tale about the mountain with dangerous roads. The story goes that people were dying driving up and down this big mountain because the roads were in need of repair. The mayor of the town comes up with this solution to the problem: build more hospitals at the bottom of the mountain.
and another:
This is all well and good, I guess, but it completely glosses over the question of why the need for boxes for people to abandon their babies in even exists. Could it be because Indiana’s sex education –program is not doing a good enough job educating kids about sex? Perhaps the fact that Indiana is going to pass restrictive abortion laws - on top of their already restrictive abortion laws - is also germane here.
No, that’s neither here nor there. The issue is we’ve got lots of babies that need abandonin’, so we need more boxes. Maybe boxes that have locks, so everything’s perfectly safe. Problem solved!
Never mind that, according to Planned Parenthood's own research arm, most women who seek abortions were using contraception when they conceived. Let me say that again: More than half of all abortions are performed on women who were using contraception. Here's what Planned Parenthood says:
More than half of women obtaining abortions in 2000 (54%) had been using acontraceptive method during the month they became pregnant.
The problem is not that we're not using contraception.
Contraceptive use in the United States is virtually universal among women of reproductive age… But that does not mean that contraceptive use in the United States is completely consistent or effective. One-half of all pregnancies in the United States are unintended, and the average probability of an unintended pregnancy in 12 months of contraceptive use in the United States is 12%, unchanged from 1995.
Here's Ann Ferudi, when she was director of the largest abortion provider in Britain:
Women cannot manage their fertility by means of contraception alone.
So much for the idea that more contraceptive access would make Safe Haven laws unnecessary.
The problem is not that we don't have enough education about all the various ways to prevent pregnancy. The problem, if you want to call it that, is that sex makes babies, and when we pretend it doesn't, then we end up with, as the commenter said, "lots of babies that need abandonin'."
And lots of women that need a talkin' to, too, for having those babies in the first place.
Note the disdain of his tone. Note how he speaks of women in what any normal person can identify as an extremely traumatic crisis. These women, he implies, are idiots, bumpkins, morons. Putting a baby in a box? Who DOES that? Not aborting the baby? Who DOES that? Getting pregnant? Who DOES that? Why didn't they just use contraception in the first place, and then use Plan B when the contraception failed, and then get an abortion if they missed their window for Plan B? What kind of fool actually gives birth these days?
One commenter actually says it:
I'm against pregnancy.
Scratch a pro-choicer, and you're likely to find someone who despises women for their fertility. The very idea that they might get pregnant is enough to make them guilty.
Babies come from women, so we know who to blame when babies keep turning up. We tell women over and over and over again that the worst thing that can happen to you is to have baby. The worst thing that can happen to a baby is for it to be born. The worst thing that can happen to the world is for your baby to be in it.
Of course they throw their babies away. They've just given birth, they're bleeding and alone, and all the "pro-choice crowd wants to talk about is how they never should have been pregnant in the first place. You tell me who hates women: the ones who want to rescue their children and shield them them from prosecution? Or the ones who want to heap scorn on their head for being fool enough to give birth?
I do indeed enjoy reading such books—perhaps because I’ve lived most of my adult life in a very different culture from the one in which I was raised.
Lisa, part of Catholicism is culture - I guess. But that culture is empty if not paired with practice. Indeed, some of the most beautiful folk customs that were once a vibrant part of church practice (before VII - don’t shoot me) are meaningless without the liturgical calendar. Part of what drew me back to the faith after my 20s was an appreciation for the daily lives of Catholics long ago - which were steeped in these folk customs at once beautiful and quaint. Perhaps this might be something worth reading on? There are a number of books available that you might enjoy.
You’ve tussled with my husband who posts here and elsewhere from time to time. As a result, perhaps I’ve read your comments through that lens. But he and I both recognized you from “around.” I, like you, read quite widely, so I can’t promise that I haven’t got things mixed up in my head.
I comment infrequently, but read Simcha’s column regularly (as I read her blog). I sometimes glance at the rest of the Register, but I prefer to read the Reporter (of course). I spending zero time “attempting to justify” my views, because I know many people don’t share them. I suppose sarcasm can be mistaken for “bitterness,” but I’m very much at peace with what I believe and what I don’t. Yes, I “hate” some of the teachings of the Church—particularly some of those on sexuality and reproductive rights, for very personal reasons—but I certainly don’t hate the Church, or God, or believers whose views don’t align with mine. In fact, as I’m sure I’ve said here before, I sent all of my kids to a Catholic school, and even served on its parent board. So why wouldn’t I read a Catholic column from time to time, even if I don’t happen to be a “good” Catholic? For me, Catholicism is a culture, and it happens to be the one in which I was raised, and I’ve kept some connections to it. As long as I’m not stealing consecrated communion wafers and using them in Satanic rituals, I don’t understand why anyone would object to that. But I DO understand why devout Catholics would disagree with some of my opinions, and I don’t expect otherwise.
Lisa, for a moment I thought I was going crazy. I could have sworn I had read your comments here for quite a bit. Thank you for clarifying that one. Time does indeed pass very quickly - too quickly.
As for lies: I don’t think you intentionally lie - but you do deceive yourself if you think yourself a Catholic in any kind of meaningful way. There is no such thing as a “secular Catholic” - that’s not a term that makes any sense.
You post here a lot - spending a fair bit of time disputing Catholic teachings and belief and attempting to justify your own views. There is some bitterness in your “voice” here and yet you post again and again. I think that perhaps on some level your soul is looking to return to the faith. At least I hope and pray that is true. But it all starts with honesty - to yourself. Why do you hate the teachings of the church and feel they were “crammed down my throat until I vomited”? It’s a fairly vivid image. Don’t answer me; I have no right to know and don’t need the answer, but I think you do. Is it a person you are angry with or God? Why? How old were you when things fell apart faith wise? Do you understand, even now, why it happened at all (if you were young, you might not remember it well)? If it were me, and I found myself posting again and again on a website that discusses a faith I do not espouse, I would be asking these questions. It seems strange for someone who calls themselves “secular” to spend so much time on religion.
Apologies, I just searched & realized I’ve been commenting here under my real name for about two years. Seems like only yesterday that I made the switch! Time flies…
Susan, I’m not sure you’ve seen my comments before, because it’s only recently that I’ve begun using my full name to comment. So perhaps you’re confusing me with someone else? And as you’ve probably guessed, I don’t really care that you “have zero respect for so-called ‘cafeteria Catholics,’” since I’m not living my life to please you. Indeed, my experience of Catholicism is very unlike a “buffet”—a better simile would be that it was more like having teachings crammed down my throat until I vomited some of them back up. I am completely honest about what I believe and what I don’t believe (and everything in between), and I don’t understand why anyone would think otherwise.
Jane, I actually have lots of people in my life who I trust, who “dialogue with [me] in love and explain the importance of Catholic doctrines to those who profess Catholic faith,” which is why I retain some connection to the Church. I can—and do—have interesting & fulfilling conversations with them. It’s very funny how you insist “those who offer you arguments based on the church teachings do not attack you as a person”—right, they just tell me that I “lie.” Nothing personal there!
And “bigots, hypocrites, hateful…”—those are all your words, not mine. Or is that really what “holy folks” means to you? Should I just hold up a mirror, instead of responding to your comments?
I’ve seen your comments before; you have quite a trend. I have no problem with “associating” with non-Catholics. I have no problem in lively discourse. I have a serious problem with those who say they are Catholic “dissenting” from the Church. If you don’t like the teachings of the Church and have no intention of following them, then you choose not to be Catholic. It’s plain and simple. Don’t call yourself what you are not. I have zero respect for so-called “cafeteria Catholics.” The faith is not a buffet; you can’t pick and choose what parts you follow and what parts you don’t. You can’t just make this stuff up. If that’s what you want, become a Protestant and church shop until you find one that makes you happy. If that doesn’t work or you choose not be believe (and hence call yourself “secular”), then have the courage to call yourself agnostic or atheist. At least be honest about it.
This seems to bring the discussion back to the beginning…Simcha’s column. Life is not “just one of the issues” that the Catholic Church cares about. All of the Popes since Roe v. Wade have clearly stated that LIFE is THE essential/foundational issue above all others. If we don’t have…and don’t defend life…then every other Christian virtue and value is diminished, if not destroyed. By extension, if one supports the taking of innocent life, one is indeed rejecting the Church.
.
I know I promised you the last word, Lisa. But your personal attacks and sarcasm, once again, prompt me to defend Susan…although she clearly understands the issues and doesn’t need me. You rejected my earlier suggestion that references to the full teaching and doctrine of Catholicism are often twisted to infer that people are “religious extremists.” Add to that…“you holy folks”...which is just a synonym for “bigots, hypocrites, hateful…”.
.
Interesting…those who offer you arguments based on the church teachings do not attack you as a person. They disagree with you. And they offer you evidence that can easily be verified in the Catechism and Vatican documents. No one, including myself, intends to demean you. You seem to be drawn to the Church by virtue of your baptism. That is wonderful. Hopefully, one day, you will meet a person you can trust who will be able to dialogue with you in love and explain the importance of Catholic doctrines to those who profess Catholic faith. Thanks for caring to visit the Register and Simcha’s blog.
Amazing, Susan that you can read my mind just from a few comments, and know that I “thumb your nose at everything” and ” want nothing to do with what the church stands for.” Neat trick. Perhaps you’re God Himself? I am indeed quite honest in describing myself as a dissenting Catholic. Sorry if the truth bothers you, and you think only people in full communion with the Church should be permitted to associate with you holy folks in any way.
Lisa, I am well aware of the obligation to attend mass. Do the church’s rules and assessments of the state of your soul have any impact on your life if you thumb your nose at everything she teaches? Can you call yourself Catholic if you do not believe?
Have the courage of your convictions: either you believe, worship, and act like a Catholic or be honest and call yourself an atheist, agnostic, or whatever it is that best defines your views. Don’t lie and call yourself a Catholic when you clearly want nothing to do with what the church stands for.
Yes, I understand this, Susan, and it describes me. I am not in communion with the Church, by choice, because I freely embrace views that don’t align, and I have been a heretic since early childhood. So I’m not sure what your point is. Did you know that even excommunicated Catholics are still supposed to attend mass?
Oh, no Lisa, apostasy is real. You can turn away from God and His church. Baptism is only the beginning of your soul’s journey toward God. You still have free will and can walk away at any time. You can also pay the price for your choices - just like anyone else. Your soul wasn’t “sold to Rome” - as if it were a pact with the Devil. You aren’t bound by Catholic culture or tradition - unless you choose to be. You either embrace the teachings of the Church and abide by God’s laws, or you walk a different path. There is no “lukewarm zone” where you are half in or half out. That is called either apostasy or heresy - depending on how far you go.
Yes, it always bothers devout Catholics when someone with my world view self-identifies as Catholic in any way. But my family handed my soul over to Rome before I had a say in the matter. Once baptized, that’s that. It’s a culture. You can leave the Church, but the Church never leaves you.
Since Catholicism is a faith, how can one be both secular and Catholic? That is an oxymoron. One is either Catholic and believes and practices the faith, or one is secular and practices no faith. Individuals who consider themselves “cultural Catholics” or “secular Catholics” are not actually Catholic anymore.
Your comment was indeed a tirade (a long, angry speech of criticism or accusation. “a tirade of abuse” synonyms: diatribe, invective, polemic, denunciation, rant, broadside, attack, harangue, verbal onslaught…) about my views, with which you clearly disagree—and other views I didn’t even espouse, but I do admit mine are very different from yours on pretty much everything you said.
Since when was “Catholic” an insult? I’m Catholic, too, which is why I visit Catholic blogs. A dissenting, secular Catholic is still Catholic. And I, too, changed my views. I was pro-life, too, until—as you described it—“my eyes and ears were opened to facts.” I’m not here to convince anyone of my point of view, though. I was commenting on this particular post, adding a view point. No more, no less.
:) tirade? ;)
OK - I’ll take the bait.
“Tirade” is not an argument, rationale or justification for dismissing facts in opposition to your beliefs. Neither is “Catholic” a dis-qualifier for people who offer information that runs counter to your conclusions.
It’s great that you visit a Catholic blog and offer your beliefs. Seriously. Blogs are a good place to share ideas, but they never serve as a forum to fully debate/discuss issues as emotional and complex as abortion. If you prefer to end a discussion, great. But to reduce your “rebuttal” to a one-word insult “tirade” is - well, I’ll let you fill in the blank.
I have lived on both sides of the abortion debate; for many years I was “pro-choice” until my eyes and ears were opened to facts I had chosen to dismiss with terms as similarly pointless as “tirade.” If the pro-choice position must rely on personal attacks (Catholic, i.e.religious extremists) and the reduction of an opposing argument to one-word insults (tirade), this should suggest that the pro-choice position has serious flaws.
I bow out at this point. Feel free to respond. I will let you have the last word.
Mrs. Cracker, I’m not saying that I have anything against the concept of these baby boxes—I repeat, they are great if people use them. I think they should be offered in addition to other options for preventing conception of the babies in the first place.
And Jane, I hope you enjoyed your little tirade about my beliefs. I will only say that I have chosen to live my life & raise my own kids very differently from you, and have views on marriage, sexuality, contraception and abortion that don’t align with yours at all. But I never do expect to find validation for my life choices on a Catholic blog. ;)
Rhea ,
An increased fertility rate assures a nation’s survival & young people in the workforce & to take care of the elderly.
It’s true that fertility rates are falling worldwide. Pretty much the only exceptions are Africa & some parts of South Asia.
And actually, even in European countries where paid maternity leaves, subsidized daycare, & incentives are offered, few choose to have children. I think it’s more than economics.
Thanks, Peg, for your beautiful story about Judy, your family’s third grandma! It is a wonderful illustration of the beauty of life!
Lisa,
In the past, many infants have been saved by having a safe place for mothers to leave them. Not every mother will do that & some children may still perish. Nothing’s 100% sure.But overall, the concept works.
Lisa, your “facts” and conclusions are much the same as those put forward in 1973. The past 40 years of unfettered abortions provide evidence showing that you are badly mistaken.
1. “postpartum psychosis” is defined as “sudden onset of psychotic symptoms following childbirth”...AFTER the birth of a CHILD. This is not a condition that can be definitively diagnosed months before birth. Would your suggestion not permit any woman to abort because she is “upset” - an emotion that is not predictive of psychosis?
2. “childbirth” - abortion must be predicated on denying the life and dignity of the unborn CHILD. It still amazes me that pro-abortion advocates use language to redefine the CHILD, even in the age of modern ultrasound - thus permitting their “right” to kill it. (fetus, embryo, tissue)
3. “contraception” - A nationally known MD makes it a point to ask people in her audience to raise their hand if they became pregnant while using contraception. Each time, the large number of hands in the air is a visible rebuttal of your claim the contraception is “THE” answer to abortion. There are many important elements to the statistical failure rate of contraception that belie your faith in contraception.
4. “abstinence” - Yes, abstinence outside of marriage is a great idea. Oddly though, those who insist on aborting babies are often the same people who promote “responsible sex” - even insisting on teaching this - to children as young as fifth grade. And sadly, many women are encouraged to “hook up” with men and fall prey to emotional promises, only to be abandoned when a pregnancy occurs.
I was in college when Roe v. Wade was handed down. The mantra of the times was “every child a wanted child.” This many years later, I would say that abortion has produced a nation where children are less wanted than ever - considered a burden, an impediment to “getting ahead” and a drain on financial resources of the family and the nation. Sadly, our own President doesn’t want his daughters “punished by a baby,” a sentiment that would have been appalling in 1970.
And as a happily-married woman, I am saddened by the destruction of families. Women have been degraded to sex-objects for pleasure, and we have been lured into believing this has liberated us. Meanwhile, we have a generation of children who lack fathers and who do not have a vision of marriage as the desired and most beneficial place for caring for and raising children.
I commend you for suggesting that abortion is undesirable. Why stop there? Slavery is undesirable. Drug addiction is undesirable. As a society, we have met these assaults to human welfare forthrightly and without apology. It is impossible to say, “I myself would never own a slave (take drugs), but who am I to interfere with another person?” Supporting the death of the unborn requires twisted logic and blinders on the facts of life.
Thanks for reading Simcha and being honest about your pro-abortion views. I encourage you to step outside that mindset and read up on the medical realities that will always produce unexpected pregnancies and to confirm the existence of many adoptive parents who would love to welcome those babies into their lives.
@paul
Your silly alarmist rhetoric about demographics ignores the fact that the works most populous Muslim country, Indonesia, has a fertility rate less than 2.1—as do Iran, Lebanon, Tunsia, and Turkey.
And the recent histories of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan (all of which have fertility rates only in the mid 2’s) show significant fertility rate declines over the past 50 years.
The highest birth rate Muslim countries are Mali, Niger, and other poor sub Saharan African with either ineffective, hopelessly corrupt governments or with multiple tribal and or religious groups slaughtering each other.
No, we need to be worried about the Chinese because they have a birth rate of ....oh that’s right less than 2.1.
Instead of trying to scare people into having more babies to fight the Muslim tidal wave that’ll engulf Christianity why don’t we advocate for mandatory paid maternity and paternity leave, increased tax breaks for additional children, new and expanded tax deductions for qualified childcare expenses.
My next-door neighbor for 20 years, who is now 85, was abandoned, along with her baby brother, by their father. The state soon after removed them from their mother’s “care.” They were separated, and “Judy”, (not her real name), grew up going from one foster care situation to another. She remembers only one home out of many being loving and nurturing. Foster mothers would talk to friends right in front of her about keeping her around until they had enough money for a new appliance, and then she would be out the door. Judy grew up to be a hard-scrabble Yankee, tough as nails when pinching a penny, but so soft and warm on the inside that we “adopted” her as a third grandma for my 3 kids as they grew up. She appreciated anything ever given to her, but worked very hard all her adult life for what she and her family had. She was very loving, very strong-willed and opinionated, and very generous with time, energy, resources, and advice to the young. I will always treasure her friendship. Never think that because a baby or young child does not have a loving home and family, that they should never have been born. God help us if we ever think that anyone should never have been born. This attitude flies in the face of God’s love and providential care for each one of his creatures.
Full disclosure: I am probably the most avid “pro-abort” you well ever meet, either in real life or on the Internet. My two cents:
The point I want to make here is that these boxes aren’t going to do much good to help the newborns whose mothers are suffering from post-partum psychosis. Combined that with a pregnancy that might not have been wanted in the first place, and it goes a long way to explaining why women some discard their babies in dumpsters, toilets, etc. The boxes are great if people use them - but, like contraception, access does not always guarantee use.
The best time to prevent an abortion is BEFORE CONCEPTION. I think contraception is wonderful, but it’s pretty much useless unless people actually use it, consistently and conscientiously. (And abstinence works perfectly until people decide to stop abstaining, just this once, or twice, or….oops.)
Where I think my side could do better is to at least acknowledge that abortions are undesirable, and no woman facing the choice of one wouldn’t prefer to have avoided her situation in the first place. If we devoted as much time & energy to preventing unwanted pregnancies as we do to keep abortion legal & accessible, I think the end result would be a lot better.
I marvel continually at our progressive, science-only compatriots who talk like sexual intercourse would be perfect if only it weren’t for that pregnancy thing.
Many years ago, Fr. Nelson Baker also provided mothers a way to drop infants off anonymously. I think it was a special crib in the entrance of his orphanage:
“...During this time, news spread of thousands of infant bones found in area waterways. Father Baker was horrified by these grim discoveries and opened Our Lady of Victory Infant Home in 1906 to house and care for abandoned babies and their socially stigmatized, unwed (often teenage) mothers.”
http://www.bakervictoryservices.org/about-bvs/history/
Following are current birth rates for various countries:
Rate* Countries
2.1a US (With Immigration)
1.8b France c
1.6 England/Canada/US
1.4 Europe (31 Country Average)
1.3 Greece/Germany
1.2 Italy
1.1 Spain
* Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is number of children per woman
a Minimum birth rate required to sustain a culture = 2.1
b No culture has ever reversed 1.9 or below
c Islamic rate = 8.1
We are contracepting and aborting ourselves out of existence. Don’t believe me? London just elected their first Muslim mayor in history. If we are not willing to have the children necessary to carry on our culture, other cultures will fill the void.
Oh yes. The audacity of children to come along as a result of sex! How dare they spoil our fun. How dare they remind us of God’s omnipotent, creative power! My 13 living children will be taking care of these environmental ideologues in their old age - unless, that is, the fogies decide to euthanase themselves in the meantime. Good article, Simcha. X
People aren’t necessarily good or bad because of the problems they face or the choices they make. Some people happily choose to live in situations that horrify others. A woman who has had an abortion or given up a child is just like anyone else. Even if she made bad choices she wasn’t intentionally trying to. Life is about compassion, inclusion and diversity.
You do realize that if we just went back to the basics (like wait to have sex until you are married, well-adjusted, and financially stable), we might just see a significant drop in abortions and abandoned children. But I understand that idea is just too radical, even for Catholics.
Anna ,
Yes, it’s weird. Maybe people think we’ll have to build orphanages again or something. The fact is that the US fertility rate has plummeted. And that’s true pretty much globally except in Africa & South Asia.
People are just not very interested in having children for social, economic & other reasons. Even if abortion ceased to be, I don’t think there’d be many “unwanted” American infants for long.
You nailed it. Abortion is an act of violence against women and children, and is a direct result of the Genesis account of how original sin came into this world. It is truly diabolical. For the evil one, pregnancy is a reminder of how Salvation came into the world.
This is absolutely true. People who are pro-choice have bought into a mysogynist lie. They believe women are less than men because they can get pregnant and so the only thing to do is ensure that they can’t get pregnant - thus making them equal to men. It is one of the most diabolical of lies.
Black infants, particularly boys, do end up in foster care. If you go through the process of adopting and are open to adopting a Black infant ( particularly one with in utero drug exposure), you will likely wait less than you would for a pregnancy for a placement. Sad but true.
I had a similarly frustrating experience yesterday when I happened upon a blog post discussing recent news that certain ethic groups here in Canada are aborting their female babies. In this blog post, a doctor, of all people (and one who had performed abortions) was trying to explain away the allegations as untrue because she didn’t believe it. The general message she and her supporters (in the comments) were trying to convey was that it doesn’t matter if female babies are being aborted because they are female. The entire system has to be protected so people can access abortion for any senseless reason.
I guess to them, gendercide is just a necessary side effect of abortion access. One commenter even went as far as to say that “whenever you think somebody’s reason for having an abortion is “bad”, you should be very happy they’re having it because they’re not the people who should raise a child. I haven’t found a scenario yet where this rule doesn’t apply.”
Truly sad.
The paragraph above the line you quoted from Ann Furedi really resonated with me. ‘Women today expect to have control over their fertility and are expected to control their fertility. The desire to regulate when, or if, we have children is not a radical issue any more. The need for ‘family planning’ is almost universally accepted even among the most conservative thinkers.’ ....are expected to control their fertility… expected to…wow. ‘Unprotected sex is a ‘no-no’ and some women may falsely claim to have used contraception believing that they will be treated more sympathetically if people believe they did everything possible to prevent the pregnancy.’ This is so true! Not true in the sense of God’s unfailing love but true in the sense that this is where our society is at! Ann Furedi is clearly a very intelligent woman who understands all the shifts in society that have made and will make abortion more acceptable. I know she’s pro-choice but she really understands the issues even if she comes down on the ‘abortion is the solution’ side.
Thank you for your excellent discussion about the fallacies of the “pro-choice” and “pro-women” labels. The hostility of “pro-choice” people to babies and the women who birth them is stunning. Visit any college campus, and you will literally feel the disdain for pregnancy and marriage - disdain openly advocated by most faculty members…most especially (and ironically) from Women’s Studies departments. It is important to speak the truth as you have done.
A God of love has made us for relationships , thus the cells of all babies live in their mother’s bodies , indefinitely ...
may be in some mysterious manner , in
the dads too, since the parents do become one flesh ..one way to see the
connection could be , an image of the Trinity ...
light /love or darkness of voids and hatreds , in ongoing interchange
In holy relationships, in God’s will and plan , there is the harmony with all in Him, to join the song of praise , with the First parents on down ..
if disharmony was sown, under the power of the agent of such from creation on down, one can live with same too..unless ..unless the wrong choices and the notes get put into order again, in that call of The Son, to The Father, on the Cross -’ Abba ‘, in order to enter the song of life again ...
The Church warns rightly , that the discordant notes can take over lives , better not to start the bad notes .., instead seek what The Kingdom can offer, in holy relationship with The Father and all in Him , in turn, to reverently participate in bringing new lives , into that joy .
O Mary , conceived without sin , pray for us and protect us from the empty promises of the enemy ; allow us to sing your praises , with our First Parents on down , to drive away the agents of lies and murder , from our family lines too .
Simcha. Thank you. This is a great piece. God help our country.. I saw something the other day that may - perhaps - interest you. The latest (I believe) episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (which I think airs on TBS) had a sketch that is easily one of the most satanic things I have ever seen on mainstream TV. Here’s a link:
http://www.salon.com/2016/05/11/crisis_pregnancy_centers_are_just_plain_a_holes_samantha_bee_and_patton_oswalt_expose_fake_abortion_clinics/
It’s a long slam on Crisis Pregnancy centers. What makes it particularly revolting - apart from the not so subtle occultism you’ll notice if you’re aware of the symbolism - is the interview with a black woman who was counseled out of aborting her son. She says at one point “I love my son, but if I could go back in time, I’d have an abortion.” I couldn’t believe it. What happens when he son is old enough to watch this? A clip of his mother essentially wishing he were dead? It’s difficult to process this degree of depravity. Heart breaking.
I don’t think there is any political solution to this insanity. It’s evil, and unapologetically so. What can we do but pray?
Joy, I thought I would respond to your comment about miscarriage. This is a bit emotional for me and deeply personal. Please forgive me if something I say seems off. I’m trying to express emotions I’ve tucked down deep inside for a very long time.
I’ve had my mother-in-law and my own mother try to console me with these kinds of comments. Your friends will probably figure out the lie on their own. I know I did. I was raised by a feminist, pro-choice, ultra assertive woman. I believed the pro-choice rhetoric until I was grieving the loss of 3 pregnancies in quick succession. My babies - and I could conceive of them in no other way - were gone. I felt utterly alone. There was no way to mourn those children. There was nobody to acknowledge what my husband and I felt. We were condemned to suffer in silence. It was in that sorrow that I realized the lies I had been fed my entire life.
The greatest act of charity you could do for your friends would be to mark the passing of their child with some kind of small memorial. They have nothing - no little body to hold, no name in the family Bible, no concrete memories, not even the consolation of a mass of Christian burial - just lost hope and a love they struggle to articulate because the world around them tells them it isn’t real. To have something to cherish from my lost babies would have meant the world to me. I think it would mean a lot to your friends too.
@MarylandBill: Ha! We just made essentially the same comment. In answer to your question, I’ve noticed that people with that worldview often seem sincerely to believe that there are zillions of unadopted infants out there, languishing for want of adoptive parents. So they’ll also say to pro-lifers, “So are you going to adopt all the unwanted babies?” and think they’ve won the argument - never mind that adopting a baby can be just about as unattainable as winning the lottery for many couples who wish to adopt.
I guess I’m not answering why they believe this, though, just that they do. Perhaps because they project their own negativity toward babies and reproduction on everyone else? Or all their friends are “childless by choice” and hence they’ve never known anyone who is desperately trying to adopt?
What I generally see are comments about how the wrong class/race of people are having children who in turn will become a burden on taxpayers.
If you think eugenics is dead, just read the comment sections for stories like this one.
:(
Star Trek: The Next Generation is my “rocking the baby at 3 AM” show of choice, and I recently rewatched the episode about the aliens who commit suicide at 60. An alien who is about to kill himself explains the bleak lives the elderly once faced in his society, becoming invalids and wasting away in “deathwatch facilities,” before mandatory euthanasia. He concludes,“We are no longer that cruel.”
To which another character cuttingly replies: “No, no, you’re not cruel them, you just kill them.”
I thought of that reading these comments about foster care. We’re no longer that cruel to these babies. We just kill them.
Good question, MarylandBill. Offhand, I’d say these people envision abandoned kids going straight from the foster home to the flophouse because they themselves would sooner be damned than adopt a child of such base provenance.
Not really related to the post, but a pro-life question nonetheless:
What do you say to a friend, who, with his wife, is grieving the loss of their unborn child to miscarriage, when he tells you that at the hospital they told him “it wasn’t really a baby yet, just a bundle of cells at this stage”, and that made him feel so much better. I know it’s not true. Just because an unborn child has not yet reached the fetal stage, a child is still a child. But it did not seem like the right time to get into an argument, or even to take away the bit of consolation he seemed to have derived from that lie. Was I wrong to keep silent? Should I speak up when he’s had time to recover from the harsh newness of his grief? Simcha, do you have any advice? (Maybe that’s something you could address in a post.)
Another great post. I am glad that these boxes are being put in place, and it makes me a proud Knight when I see the Knights of Columbus chipping in to pay for the first 100.
It is sad that societal norms and mores have changed from “If a woman gets pregnant, the man who fathered the child marries her, and they form a family, for better or worse.” to “If a woman gets pregnant, abortion is the best choice. Repeat”.
A particularly ridiculous part of those comments is the assumption that these babies will end up in foster care indefinitely. Do these people have any idea how many people desperately want to adopt infants? Given that these babies are (I presume) legally eligible for adoption right away, given that their mothers have terminated their parental rights by abandoning them, I think there’s little doubt that all will end up placed in adoptive families quite promptly.
I used to think that people who talked about how “anti-child” our culture has became were overreacting. Then I started hearing babies referred to as “f**k trophies.” I read a woman’s Mother’s Day facebook post about how she wanted to spend the day being pampered far away from her “little condom failures.” I read a mommy-blog post by a woman who was the mother of twins asserting that she liked her contraceptive method because she hadn’t been “cursed with further ovarian spawn.” I saw on my cousin’s facebook page a (male) friend congratulating her for having “pooped out a baby.” And I have heard woman use that expression to refer to their own experience of giving birth.
I don’t think I’m a very sentimental or fanciful woman, but I have more than once caressed my own pregnant belly and whispered “Don’t you worry, sweetheart—Mama loves you.” Because the hostility from the world is so palpable.
“Moloch, call your office…” The comments on the article Simcha quotes are just…wow. No words. So where in the “pro-choice” argument is there support for those women who *choose* to carry their child to term and then realize that they are ill-prepared to care for it, and therefore make the *choice* to avail themselves of a legal and recognized option (the Safe Haven laws and these drop boxes)? Oh, that’s right: it’s only a choice if it upholds the party line that abortion is a sacrament…
Okay, why did so many people assume that these babies would end up in the foster care system? Aside from the fact that many foster parents are truly loving and devoted people, the simple fact is that these mothers have essentially ceded all parental rights. At the same time, there are thousands upon thousands of couples looking and often waiting years to adopt. I know older kids can be hard to find parents for, but infants are usually highly desired.
Perhaps I am missing something, but it doesn’t seem like there should be a problem finding loving couples to adopt these kids.