Yesterday, both CNN and Fox News got taken to task by angry people on social media. Both news outlets mentioned the devastating Louisiana floods -- but only in the context of how they affected celebrities. CNN reported, among headlines about Trump and the Olympics and someone's bathing suit, "Actor loses home in Baton Rouge flooding" and Fox said mentioned "Former 'Wire' actor Wendell Pierce loses Baton Rouge home in flood." (The trending headlines have since been updated, but the screenshots can be found here.)
That was the entire flood reporting in the list of trending headlines of those news outlets yesterday, despite the fact that at least eleven non-famous people are dead, and 40,000 more have had their homes wrecked or damaged. That's 39,999 Americans who aren't celebrities, so their very real tragedies simply didn't rate as headline news.
This is nothing new. When the Titanic sank -- arguably the first news story to get immediate, international coverage -- newspapers ran large photos of the Astors, who were aboard, and only later began to report how many third-class passengers were lost because there weren't enough lifeboats. It will always be this way: Big names sell headlines, and the suffering of nobodies gets a bored shrug, and we move on to whether or not a gymnast stuck her landing, whether Britney Spears looks more toned than last time we saw her, and whether Donald Trump is still Donald Trump.
It's frustrating, even sickening, when the news gets covered this way. But there's good news to remember.
Remember that in Heaven, there is no rich or poor -- and the same is true for the Communion of Saints, which includes all of us. To people of good will, the backwater cajun whose trailer is gone forever is just as important as the actor who is surely sad and discouraged by the loss, but who can probably just go ahead and buy another house. The aid workers on the ground would like as much help as they can get, but they're not waiting for any media bigwig to decide that their story is interesting enough; they're just plunging right in.
And remember that, in the age of social media, we can reshape the news. There is much to despise about the state of modern media, but one good thing is that regular old people with no particular influence in any other sphere can change the way the news is reported, just by talking about it a lot.
So, if we're frustrated by the imbalanced, trivial way the news is covered, what can we do? The most important thing is to respond the right way, even if your favorite news outlet refuses to do so. There are two principles to follow when you give, if you're not on site but want to help:
First: send cash, not stuff. Cash is what they really need, more than cases of water, cartons of macaroni, or used quilts and teddy bears. Aid workers on the ground, who are literally immersed in the crisis, can see the problems and the solutions more clearly than anyone else, so give them money and let them decide how to spend it. Don't clog up the works by forcing them to spend time and energy processing an unwieldy, sometimes ludicrously useless influx of donations of goods.
Second: donate to organizations that are already there, with established operations in the disaster area. As we saw with the shameful Red Cross debacle in Haiti, bigger is not always better. A charitable organization that already understands the needs of a community and has a long history of functioning there will be able to make the best, most targeted, most efficient use of donations. Baton Rouge Catholic Charities, for instance, is grateful for cash donations of any size.
And third, if you're still frustrated to see that the media's covering silly stuff and ignoring an important news story, push the news yourself. Share headlines about the victims themselves helping each other; share stories about Benedictine hospitality in its purest form, as a conservative southern baptism welcomes an unlikely set of victims into his home. Share targeted GoFundMe campaigns for individual people and families, if you feel confident that they're legitimate. This is how to make the right stories turn up in the news, even if they aren't sexy or politically advantageous or cute. This is the age of algorithms, and we can make them work to our purpose if we want to.
Of course fourth: Pray. Pray for strength and courage for the victims and the aid workers; pray that those who mourn will be comforted, and that those who died will be brought to eternal life. Pray for hope for everyone who is suffering.
And, since I opened with a celebrity, I can't resist closing that way, too: Taylor Swift is donating a million dollars to flood relief, and is encouraging others to help if they can. That's the kind of celebrity news I don't mind seeing in the headlines.
NBC has had coverage of the floods since the began. They have also had coverage of the fire in California.
It’s obvious why the media snub. We have a Democrat in the White House, who by the way is on vacation, but found the time to interrupt it to campaign with Hillary. Remember how Bush was excoriated and continues to be by the media during Katrina ? Btw one of the major newspapers down there has called Obama out for being a no show. As usual double standards with the MSM. Prayers are with all of those affected.
If you want weather news, check the Weather Channel, their coverage has been non-stop. CNN, Fox news, and msnbc are not interested in weather events. They cover politics, business, and global news. The live weather might get a few seconds at the bottom of the hour. They do cover aftermath when it’s safe to get the crews on-site. Ironically, CNN is covering right now as I type this and I’ve seen the lady floating down floodwaters in a rescue boat at least 6 times in the last 3 days on Fox.
You might see a little more coverage if the storms are near NYC or D.C. as that’s the home of the news giants.
Thank you so much for this.
The flooding’s not just in Baton Rouge but almost anywhere in South La. south of I-10 to the Texas border.
In some areas, waters are still rising & folks are under mandatory evacuation orders. Our choir director had to evacuate his home yesterday.
If readers *are* in Louisiana, shelters, food banks, & supermarkets are accepting donations of cleaning supplies & non-perishable food. Many schools just started before the flooding & school supplies were destroyed. They’re collecting donations of those & school uniforms, too.
But, definitely, if you’re *not* in La., then monetary donations are best.
Thanks again & God bless!
I’m more concerned of the lack of reporting regarding the disabled 5 year old who was raped at knifepoint by 2 boys, while a third filmed, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Maybe it’s because the boys are Muslim refugees from Iraq and Sudan.
You’re so right that the media gives us what we want, generally mindless junk, gossip, and cheap news. I’m amazed at how many big news sources have turned into modern day tabloids.
People need to start writing to their media outlets when they see garbage and passing over actual important stories. We need to let them know we actually do care, and tell them what we want to see. There’s a great book out by a man who writes scripts in Holywood (I can’t remember the title or author right now) who mentioned about the simple fact of writing to a studio and production team when you see something of poor taste in a show. Unfortunately, people aren’t writing, and so nothing changes.