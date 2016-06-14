Simcha Fisher, author of The Sinner’s Guide to Natural Family Planning writes for several publications and blogs daily at Aleteia. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband and ten children. Without supernatural aid, she would hardly be a human being.
There was lots to be angry about after the Orlando shooting. It's outrageous that the shooter was able to get a gun legally, despite the red flags on his record. It's outrageous that it's so easy to get a gun that can spray a room (including an armed off duty police officer) with bullets in a matter of seconds. It's outrageous that, before the echos of the ambulance sirens died away, we started right in saying horrible things about all gay people, all Muslims, all gun owners.
There are fifty people dead. There is lots to be angry about.
One thing doesn't belong on this list, though, and that's the rules about gay men donating blood. In several places on social media, folks are outraged at the FDA, because the FDA says that men who have had sex with other men within the last year cannot donate blood. "It's just bigotry!" they say. "It's just another way of making gay men be 'the other.' Gay men have as much right to donate blood as anyone else."
Let's untangle these objections.
First, is there some reason other than bigotry to defer blood donations from men who've had sex with other men in the last year?
Certainly. Men who have had sex with other men are, according to the CDC, "more severely affected by HIV than any other group in the United States." They are much more likely to have a transmittable disease than any other group; therefore, their blood is much more likely to transmit disease.
But can't they just screen the blood for HIV? They test all the blood anyway, don't they?
Yes, they do. But there are sometimes false negatives for HIV within the first few weeks or even months of infection. HIV tests look for antibodies, which an infected person does not always immediately begin to produce. If someone is in a group which is at high risk for contracting HIV, he may get tested, turn up negative for HIV, and then give blood, and the blood may be tested, and the blood may turn up negative for HIV—and the disease could still be transmitted. It simply isn't a reasonable risk to take.
But doesn't everyone have a right to donate blood?
No. Why would they? The whole point of donation is to help other people. I have no more right to donate blood than I have the right to donate food to a food pantry. If the food pantry thinks there's a good chance the food I'm donating may be tainted and unsafe, it would only be prudent for it to refuse the donation. Yes, this is discrimination, and it may make me feel terrible to be rejected, but it's not unjust discrimination. It's simply a prudent decision to make, based on statistics and risk assesment.
The current guidelines from the FDA are, if anything, not restrictive enough. For instance, they allow transgendered people to self-report what gender they are; so if I were born a male, and then have sex with other males, and then begin to identify as a woman, I can say to the Red Cross, "No, I am not a man who has recently had sex with other men." Good luck with that batch of blood, hemophiliacs.
Blood donation should never be about the donor. It should be about the safety of the recipients. That's not bigotry, that's just science.
Note: The purpose of this article is to explain why the FDA's current guidelines are what they are. The Catechism of the Catholic Church says: “Men and women who have deep-seated homosexual tendencies ... must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided.” Comments that violate this standard of behavior will be deleted without warning.
“But doesn’t everyone have a right to donate blood?” Although I have been told the policy is now changed, I was banned for years from donating blood because I had had breast cancer. I still do not because, when I last asked him, my oncologist told me that he does not recommend it. So, it’s not a homophobic thing, it’s an abundance of caution.
We knew a doctor back in the 1980’s who contracted AIDs by performing surgery without protective eye gear. Blood or body fluids must have splashed into her eyes. She was married, an orthodox Jew & had no other risk factors.
Both she & her child born afterwards died of AIDs.
From what I remember, eye protection was not promoted at the teaching hospital at that time partly because it was seen as an overreaction to AIDs & partly because it might give offense to patients.
So, that’s taught me that it’s sometimes better to take every precaution & be thought paranoid or discriminatory, rather than die & be thought progressive.
Is the Nation Catholic register or the Nation Catholic reporter?
I would hate it if I were ever in, say, a terrible accident, needed blood, and ended up with HIV because the blood supply was not adequately screened due to fear of “offending” a certain part of the population.
In the same way, I would hate it if I were a member of a high-risk group, and gave blood that infected someone else. How selfish is that?
I believe the LGBTQ community knows perfectly well that their sexual preference puts them in much higher risk of contracting HIV/AIDS than other groups. Armed with this knowledge, I would imagine anyone involved in such risky activity, would want to check himself up regularly. It’s a matter of honesty and decency when a homosexual, or any high risk person, decides to give blood. I would find it unconscionable and even criminal, if one would knowingly donate bad blood. This is precisely like selling Ar-15 to mentally unstable lunatic - no matter his sexual orientation, gender, nationality, religion etc. Simcha is right- there must be precautions in place for both.And exploiting the tragedy for political gain is just disgusting. And I start with Obama and his cohorts. The USA, precisely because of private gun ownership, may well be the country when the liberal march of social lunacy will end. And lastly. Whenever God allows something tragic to happen, He most likely tries to tell us something, and it ain’t gun control or sadomy in this instance. I find it disgusting that the same people, same politicians can spin lofty speeches about love and human dignity, when at the same time legally killing thousands of innocent unborn ( and born ) children. Where is the solidarity and outcry ? We don’t cry for the things that matter most anymore. We are a bunch of hipocrytes and sleep walkers. That’s why I’m cold like ice. Nobody has the right to take another life and my compassion ends there. I refuse to take part in this national circus.
As a veteran, I would like to note that there are a number of completely civilian weapons on the market that have as much fire power and with quick change magazines, as much capacity as military copies. I also note there was only one armed security guard and apparently no licensed armed civilians. It would seem there was an unholy confluence of unfortunate factors that made this tragedy possible to include a religion that has a number of murderous fanatics all out of proportion to any other religion.
Plenty to think about here…Well thought out and researched and offered carefully and sensitively…!!! Kudos, as a blogger of over 9 years myself, many of us have a tendency to write too quickly and misrepresent ourselves as experts…not done here…!!!
It’s sad that virtually every tragedy gets exploited from all sides to score political points.
I’ve donated blood several times & the questions change from year to year. Having visited or lived in certain countries disqualifies you, too.
I wonder what the Zika virus will add to the screening process?
Simcha you are the most reasonable blogger/writer here. I think you are a loving person and it is reflected in your writing BUT I question the timing of this post. So far the editors of the NCR have not yet published a story about the tragedy in Orlando..it has published the Holy Fathers response and a divisive article about the ACLU and now we have this about gay people donating blood. What is the purpose or motivation behind this? More division? Seeking more angry hurtful angry commenters? I really do hope the editors, writers, and bloggers at NCR, because of the tragedy in Orlando, tone down their rhetoric and have a good examination of conscience going back into the archives and looking at examples in the last few years of how the reporting on LGBTQ issues has been less than charitable and sometimes even hateful. Maybe you can suggest it Simcha! I’m praying for everyone-peace.
When I saw the news, I cried. Innocent, young people lost their lives. It was irrelevant that it was a gay club. In the eyes of God, His beloved were gunned down. In the body of Christ, our brothers and sisters were murdered. We lost our own. Sexual orientation, immigrant or US born, doesn’t matter. The gospel reading from a couple days ago was Jesus’ challenge for us to “love your enemies”. What if, instead of talking about gun control and gay rights, we were talking about how we are going to forgive. What if you were face-to-face with the killer today? Could you forgive him and love him? Could you open your arms in Mercy to him? Jesus would…..Matthew 5:43-48.
I have donated blood regularly at my local blood center for the past 6 years. EVERY single time I donate, I have to fill out a lengthy health questionnaire that includes at least a dozen questions about any sexual contacts I have had in the past 12 months. My answers are always the same—I’m a 50-something, married, straight female who’s never cheated on my husband—but I still have to complete the questionnaire every time. Almost all of these questions apply to women as well as to men. The form also reminds you that “sexual contact” isn’t limited to regular intercourse, if you get my drift.
Originally, one of the questions was “If you are male, have you ever had sexual contact with another male, EVEN ONCE, since 1977?” This meant that gay men were permanently excluded from ever giving blood. Only recently, the question was changed to “if you are male, have you had sexual contact with another male in the past 12 months?” Since every other question about sexual contact focuses only on the past 12 months, this seems like a reasonable change to me. Many regular blood donors are older (some are in their 60s and 70s); if they are widowed or no longer sexually active, they could easily have not had ANY sexual contact, let alone any risky sexual contact, in the past 12 months.
“Gay men in long-term monogamous relationships or who use condoms during sex are less of a risk than straight women who do not use condoms and are not in a long-term monogamous relationship.”
Um, okay. But how do the stats look if we ask what percentage of gay men are in monogamous long-term relationships, as compared to how many straight women are? Statistically, that would be the right question to ask if what we actually care about is public health, not political correctness.
But I’ll admit I’m prejudiced on this question, being Canadian with a hemophiliac cousin and hence acutely aware that fully 1/3 of Canada’s hemophiliacs contracted AIDS from transfusions while the Canadian Red Cross delayed putting this kind of screening into place. . .
I’m plenty mad that people were hurt and killed. I’m mad that anyone would use a gun on others who were not harming or even threatening to harm him. So let’s be mad about that, and not about stuff that didn’t actually happen. For instance: his gun didn’t “spray a room…with bullets in a matter of seconds.” There’s been a lot of conflation—some misinformed, some willful—of semi-automatic weapons (which is what was used, and which shoots one bullet per pull of the trigger, and which most guns sold these days are) and automatic weapons, which like a machine gun can spray a room in seconds.
It wasn’t seconds. It went on for a lot longer than “seconds.” If you’re going to be on the side of the disarmers, just say so, but this is horrifying enough without embellishing the truth to make it sound more horrifying.
john, I would say that the biggest hurdle to implementing your suggestion is that the likely return of increased blood donations relative to the investment of time in ferreting out safe donors based on going deeper into their sexual practices is just too small. Before you even start you’re faced with the deficit that monogamy is an ideal among only about half of MSM, whereas the vast majority of opposite-sex couples still find monogamy to be something desirable and even expected. Couple that with their small numbers to begin with and it’s pretty easy to see that there is probably lower-hanging fruit.
As for women who engage in unprotected, non-monogamous heterosexual sex, the most likely among them to be carrying HIV will probably be deferred for other reasons, such as ever having exchanged sex for money or drugs.
If you are eligible to donate blood (wherever you live) please do so. Supply is dangerously low. You can preview the “rules” at the American red cross website and even make an appointment. Take a friend. It takes just long enough to pray a rosary for the life you might save.
Regarding the question of “transgender” people, I think my local blood bank’s questionnaire refers to “male who has had sex with another male” rather than “man who has had sex with another man” as the FDA’s guidelines read. I think even folks who suffer gender dysphoria are more likely to equate “male” with physiology than gender identity. “man” not so much.
I’m deferred from donating (i.e. discriminated against) for another few weeks due to a vacation I took to the wrong part of the world last summer, but once I’m back in donating action I’ll confirm the local vernacular.
There is a glaring fallacy in your analysis. Gay men in long-term monogamous relationships or who use condoms during sex are less of a risk than straight women who do not use condoms and are not in a long-term monogamous relationship. If the distinction truly is to protect the spread of HIV through transfucions, the FDA screening should delve into the sexual practices of men and women, straight or gay, rather than making the blanket, inaccurate and dangerous assumption that a given straight woman’s blood is safe and a gay man’s is not.
Thank you, Simcha.
Having lived in the UK during a period that put me at elevated risk of having particles in my blood that could transmit the invariably fatal Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, I expect to be permanently ineligible to donate blood for transfusion. So be it. But I learned recently that (at least in certain jurisdictions) one may donate blood for research instead. Which may not be quite as gratifying in terms of responding to an emergency, but it’s still valuable.
Just to point out that he still would have found a way to get a gun. I am not justifying what he did, but let’s be realistic. Anyway, people were murdered. That’s what I find messed up. It doesn’t matter whether it was done with a knife a bomb or a gun. People who were created in the image and likeness of God were MURDERED. Does it matter that they were gay? There were still human beings. If you want to take about gun control, fine. Do it AFTER people have time to grieve. You want to talk about “gay rights”. PEOPLE WERE MURDERED. Let’s talk about HUMAN RIGHTS. You have the RIGHT to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Getting sick of people turning this into a gay pride/gun control issue.