Bishop Robert Barron is an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries and the host of CATHOLICISM, a groundbreaking, award winning documentary about the Catholic Faith. He received a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the Catholic University of America (1982) and a doctorate in Sacred Theology from the Institut Catholique de Paris (1992).

He has published numerous books, essays, and articles on theology and the spiritual life. He has also appeared on several media outlets including NBC, PBS, FOX News, CNN, and EWTN. His website, WordOnFire.org, has reached over 3.8 million people and his weekly YouTube videos have been viewed over nine million times. His pioneering work in evangelizing through the new media led the late Cardinal Francis George to describe him as “one of the Church’s best messengers.”

He was consecrated an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2015.