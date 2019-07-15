Fritz von Uhde, “Suffer the Little Children to Come Unto Me,” 1885

Educators Need More than ‘Male and Female He Created Them’

Catholic educators need to recover tried-and-true lessons and habits that help young people preserve chastity, respect marriage and celebrate children.

So, the Vatican has reasserted one of the most basic facts of Christian anthropology: “Male and female He created them.” Now what?

Catholic educators will need a whole lot more, if they are to withstand the challenge of “gender ideology”—a deception that claims that sexual orientation and gender are fluid and self-determined.

Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education, has described Male and Female He Created Them as a “practical” document, in contrast to the deeper theological reflection expected soon from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. But the document does not give practical guidance to educators on the thorny particulars of admissions, personnel and student policies.

Meanwhile activists, lawmakers and attorneys are accusing Catholic educators of discrimination for refusing to comply with gender ideology. It is a grave threat to faithful Catholic education—and yet the Vatican seems unlikely to weigh in with practical guidance anytime soon.

Consider cases similar to the one in Kansas City, where the Archdiocese turned away a kindergarten student because of same-sex parents. What are the principles that guide Catholic school and college admissions policies? Is a student always admitted out of concern for the child, regardless of the parents’ actions and ideology, or should educators consider the influence that adults can have on other children and protect against scandal? Does a school or college accept a child struggling with gender confusion? What pronouns are used, and when?

With regard to personnel policies, how does a Catholic school or college respond when a teacher or professor announces a same-sex marriage, declares a new gender identity, or simply insists on embracing aspects of gender ideology? At the Cardinal Newman Society, we have heard from well-intentioned academic leaders who refuse to spell out their policies, instead leaving each situation to their own discretion. That is a recipe for disaster, not only because it invites claims of discrimination and consequent lawsuits, but also because it invites compromise of the institution’s Catholic identity. It is never easy to discipline or dismiss an employee, but a declared, established school or college policy always makes it less difficult.

Student discipline is likewise challenging. The priority with young people is to teach and form even the most confused student, but a particularly obstinate student may not belong in a Catholic school. Even children can be a dangerous influence over others, and if gender ideology is as harmful as the Congregation says it is, then educators cannot undermine Catholic formation for the sake of keeping a troubled child in school. By what principles is it decided that a student should leave? The answer varies greatly, but consistent standards across Catholic education would better ensure fidelity, compassion and justice.

There’s another sense in which the truths taught in Male and Female He Made Them need to be developed further to address the practical needs of educators. As noted above, the document’s teaching addresses one of the most basic aspects of human anthropology, the fact that we are created male and female. Following from that truth and over the centuries, Catholics had developed tried-and-true lessons and habits that helped young people preserve chastity, respect marriage and celebrate children. But in many ways, our culture has forced us to start again from scratch, re-learning simple habits and patterns of male-female relationships.

That means that Catholic educators need to recover these habits and patterns and teach them to young people. It is counter-cultural, but ultimately it will attract more and more Catholics and others who see the devastation caused by secularism and moral relativism.

For example, not a single faithful Catholic from any generation prior to the 1960s would have doubted that, on college campuses, coed dormitories and closed-door visits in student bedrooms until late-night hours would result in premarital sex and sexually transmitted diseases. Such has happened, even in most Catholic colleges. But what earlier generations might not have anticipated is the deadly impact of abortion on demand; the “hook-up culture” on our college campuses today, even most Catholic colleges, is partly responsible for the deaths of perhaps thousands of babies. And surely many souls have been severely damaged by mortal sin.

Yet when I and my Newman Society colleagues raise the concern of Catholic college dorm policies and “near occasions of sin,” we are looked upon as relics of a bygone age. I am entirely certain that near occasions of sin are still quite real. What has been lost is our sensitivity to man’s fallen nature and the grave importance of preserving chastity for the good of families and for the good of our souls.

Yes, God created us male and female. It is very good that the Vatican has reasserted this basic truth.

But like mathematicians reasserting fundamental arithmetic, we ought to also understand much more about the natural and moral implications of our sexuality—and Catholic educators especially need to teach these to the young.