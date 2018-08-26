WMOF Day 4 — Pilgrims Speak Out at the Festival of Families

Seven groups of pilgrims share their experiences at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin

There were more than 82,000 stories from people celebrating the joy of love and life with Pope Francis Aug. 25 in Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland.

Children played, teenagers danced, parents and grandparents sang. The stadium was filled with life.

This is what the pilgrims had to say:

You just saw the Pope...

“Oh, it was beautiful. He looked right at me, I couldn’t believe it. I just really wanted to see him.”

What is it like to have WMOF hosted in your own country?

“It’s such an honor to have Pope Francis come here and bring everyone together and celebrate life together.”

As Irish youth, what do you want to share with everyone?

“All are welcome and hope that they feel at home while they’re here. The most important thing is to just have fun. Whatever you’re doing, have fun, be nice, work hard and you’ll do amazing things.”

What helps you to live your faith in times of difficulty and doubt?

“Always faith over fear and never forget your family.”

Why did you decide to come here with your family?

“It’s just lovely to come to something like this to be strengthened in your faith. The Lord puts different people in your way when you come to something like this. You catch up with old friends and make some new friends and it’s all centered around Jesus.”

What do you hope Pope Francis’ message today will be?

“It’s really about the family, isn’t it? It’s always too far often people are searching for something. Hopefully he will put a seed somewhere in our hearts that will make change, but it will take some time.”

As a Protestant, what do you think about this event?

“I think the topic of family is key in any culture, no matter what religion you practice. Everybody can share and relate to this event.”

What is the most important thing in your marriage?

“We pray every day together and with our daughter. For us, the most important thing in our marriage is prayer and the love of God. It is the way we do to stay together.”

Why did you come to the Festival of Families today?

“We are here because we love, and we fight and we think that the family is the most important thing for society. If there is no family, there is no future.”

Why is it important to be here today with Pope Francis?

“He is a big influence in the Catholic Church. He guides us and makes sure we live out our Catholic faith in a normal and natural way for us young people.”

What do you think about WMOF so far?

“It is a new experience for me. It’s very interesting to see all these people of different ages and ethnicities brought together over this one branch of faith instead of being divided over different issues.”

Pope Francis blessed the crowd goodnight with a smile and a reminder that “you, families, are the hope of the Church and of the world.”