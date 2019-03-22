László Mednyánszky, “Study of a Kneeling Woman,” 1890

Pray For Your Priests by Name

Many of us Catholics remember to pray for special priests in our life — those who have administered the sacraments to us, the ones who gave us First Communion and Confirmation, the one who baptized us, married us, gave our parents last rites and said their funeral Mass, among others.

Some pray for priests in general.

In some dioceses, priests and seminarians are now prayed for by name.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre, on Long Island, promotes prayer for priests by listing them by name on a monthly calendar. The diocesan vocations office publishes the calendar each month listing priests, deacons and seminarians to pray for, and posts it on the diocesan website and in parish bulletins. The Dioceses of Palm Beach, San Diego, Worster, Portland, Cleveland and others also provide a monthly prayer for priests calendar. Each priest in the diocese is prayed for at least once during the year.

In the Diocese of Memphis, a St. John Vianney Cenacle for priests was started in 2017. Asking for the patron of priest's intercession, the cenacle has a Eucharistic Holy Hour in the cathedral each Thursday evening, the day in which Christ instituted the priesthood and the traditional day in which we remember the intention of the priesthood in our prayers.

Parishioners of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodoux, Louisiana, are asked to commit to praying each day for an individual priest by name for a full year, from a list prepared by the Contemplative Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood.

The Diocese of Bridgeport offers a monthly prayer card to be printed from the website, with names of priests and deacons on one side and a prayer for priests on the other side. Cards are often distributed at the parishes.

The Seven Sisters Apostolate in the Diocese of Lincoln is a Eucharistic association of women committed to a Holy Hour every day for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop, for a full year.



“Pray for priests, so that each and every one of them will repeatedly say yes to the call he has received, remain constant in preaching the Gospel message, and be faithful forever as the companion of our Lord Jesus Christ.” —Pope St. John Paul II

Prayer for Priests



Heavenly Father,



We thank you for the gift of the priesthood. And, we particularly thank you for the priests here in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.



We ask that you draw them ever closer to the Sacred Heart of Your Son Jesus. And, that they would experience the depth of communion with you that you long for.



Grant them stillness Lord, that they might perceive your presence. Heighten their spiritual senses that they might see and hear you ever more clearly and feel you ever more deeply.



Remind them of their call. Remind them of all that you have promised them and they promised you on the sacred day of their ordination.



We ask for miracles of renewal in their priestly vocation, Lord. Renew them in your love and strengthen their resolve to love and serve you.



Strengthen their priestly fraternity, Lord, and strengthen the bond between the priests and the Laity. That together Lord, we all might be ONE as you are One.



In Jesus Name we pray,

Amen+