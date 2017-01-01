Blogs | Aug. 10, 2017

Planned Parenthood’s New Low: Teaching Transgender Ideology to 4-Year-Olds

‘What Planned Parenthood is promoting here is just stupidity masked as sensitivity.’

Planned Parenthood is now telling parents of preschoolers that if their child asks about why boys and girls have different bodies, they should introduce the topic of transgender identity. Apparently Planned Parenthood thinks the earlier, the better when it comes to instilling in kids the ‘right’ to choose what sex they want to be.

Here's the advice Planned Parenthood, the nation's number one abortion provider, urges parents instill in their young children: “Boy, girl, man and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities ‘boy’ or ‘man’ have vulvas, and some with the gender identity ‘girl’ or ‘woman’ have penises/testicles. Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.” They refer to an actual “spectrum” of genders - gender spectrum, it's called. “Transgender means you identify with a different gender from the one you were assigned at birth. Gender nonconforming means your gender identity or expression doesn’t go along with traditional ideas of just male or female.”

Continuing their totally unscientific transgender-ness (new word) campaign, Planned Parenthood's website page, “How do I talk with my preschooler about their body?” offers new guidelines. "While the simplest answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn’t true for every boy and girl. You may want to emphasize that it doesn’t matter too much what parts someone has—that doesn’t tell you much about them.” After making it very clear that in Planned Parenthood's opinion, genitals do not definitively establish gender, parents are then encouraged make that decision with their kids “based on your values and how you plan to talk with your kid about gender as they grow up.”

Here's more from Planned Parenthood's absurd and harmful messages:

People have different beliefs when it comes to gender roles, gender stereotypes, and gender expression. If you think about these things ahead of time and consider what messages you want to send to your child, you’ll be better at talking about them. Maybe you want your child to feel free to express themselves however they want...Putting daughters in pink princess rooms and boys in blue sports rooms before they’re old enough to choose for themselves can send the message that they have to like certain things because of their gender. Your kid may notice another kid on the playground or in their preschool who has a different kind of family than them — a family with two moms or two dads ...These observations are good teachable moments. Take a minute and explain to your kid that they’re right — what they’re noticing is different from your family — but that there’s nothing wrong with it... When you pick a new toy or book, or sign your kid up for a new activity, ask yourself these questions to help you think through whether or not you’re reinforcing gender stereotypes.

Parents are encouraged to let children choose their clothes, haircuts, and pronouns as early as age 3, and eventually let them make the decision to medically transition. That advice is a little self-serving. Planned Parenthood has started offering hormone replacement therapy for men and women wanting to change genders

The strong message Planned Parenthood wants American families to get regarding a child's gender (sex) is that it is unknown and unknowable at birth.

While the website recommends several other websites that can further encourage gender confusion, there are no medical or scientific websites or sources mentioned that Planned Parenthood used to formulate their “guidelines.” They certainly did not include the recent studies that have found that the overwhelming number of kids who actually do experience gender dysphoria eventually come to embrace their biological gender, and that sadly those who persist in a transgender identity are disproportionately likely to suffer from a variety of mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and suicide.

“Gender is not fluid,” said Tim Wildmon, president of the American Family Association, a national organization that promotes conservative values. “What Planned Parenthood is promoting here is just stupidity masked as sensitivity. If you’re an adult and trying to talk to a child about whether they’re really a boy or girl, you’re at risk of harming them psychologically. Unless a boy or girl is exhibiting behavior or says that they’re messed up about what they are, there’s no reason to bring something like that up” at such a young age, he said.